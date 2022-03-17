Europa League: West Ham United 2 Sevilla 0 (aet; 2-1 on aggregate)

West Ham United bid a big noisy ‘Adios’ to Sevilla on a enthralling, emotional and exciting evening at London Stadium, as they overturned a first-leg deficit to send the six-time winners crashing out of the Europa League.

And on a night like no other seen, to date, during five years or so in their new home, it was written in the stars that Andriy Yarmolenko would net the extra-time winner that sends the Hammers into tomorrow lunchtime’s quarter-final draw.

Coming into this last-16 return tie trailing by just one goal, West Ham had seen Tomáš Souček nod his side into a 39th-minute lead to bring the tie level on aggregate and, with a penalty shoot-out then looming, the Ukrainian substitute followed up Sunday afternoon’s poignant goal against Aston Villa with another dramatic decider.

With a full house bubbling in a cocktail of European excitement and expectation, David Moyes’ claret and bue gladiators had been welcomed into a cacophonous bowl of noise - the levels of which have not been witnessed before in this particular corner of Stratford.

And West Ham immediately set about trying to overturn that one-goal deficit sustained in last Thursday’s opener at Ramon Sanchez-Pijuan Stadium.

Inside the opening 10 minutes, the tireless Michail Antonio forced an early corner, before Spaniard Pablo Fornals saw an early shot blocked and, while visiting skipper Jesús Navas scooped one high over in reply, nearly all of the early exchanges were played out deep inside Sevilla territory.

The Hammers had ended a hat-trick of defeats in all competitions with a win over Villa four days ago and that left them sitting in sixth place in the Premier League with just nine matches of their domestic challenge remaining.

Now steadfastly turning his attention to this almost season-defining second leg, Moyes - having come this far - was certainly wasting no time in going for broke on the Europa League front and, following that valiant victory over Villa the Scot had made just one change as cup specialist keeper Alphonse Areola came in for substitute Łukasz Fabiański.

So, while the Hammers boss was still minus Jarrod Bowen (heel) he had, at least, been able to call upon the services of both the busy and industrious Antonio and Aaron Cresswell, who had both limped off on Sunday afternoon.

With 18 minutes on the clock, Declan Rice’s foul on Jesús Corona saw Joan Jordán’s 20-yard effort deflect off the rock solid Hammers wall for the first Spanish corner of the match and, with the visitors looking to disrupt West Ham’s rhythm by hitting the turf at every opportunity, that set the scene for a spell of pedantic refereeing from French official Clément Turpin to the chagrin of the home crowd.

West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini attempts a shot on goal against Sevilla - Credit: PA

Sandwiched between La Liga leaders, Real Madrid and third-placed Barcelona, Sevilla – in second spot - had drawn at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday and, now turning his attention to this Europa League return, Julen Lopentegui - as well as being able to name first-leg absentees Thomas Delaney and Ivan Rakitić in his starting line-up - made four changes to the team that had secured that weekend point.

As the half-hour mark neared, Youssef En-Nesyri thought that he had opened the scoring against the run of play but when he let fly with a stinging 12-yarder, Areola brilliantly stood tall and diverted the goalbound effort aside with his outstretched right glove.

Moments later, Jules Koundé tried his luck from range but the French keeper fielded the effort and it was then the Hammers turn to go within a whisker of breaking the deadlock, when Antonio got to the byline before sending an inviting ball into the danger zone, where Nemanja Gudelj bravely slid clear as Souček desperately tried to apply a stud to the cross.

Manuel Lanzini then followed up his first-leg booking with another yellow card for a spiteful lunge on Delaney and that will rule him out of the opening quarter-final tie.

With the hosts continually pressing, Saïd Benrahma then had Yassine Bounou back-pedalling to gather the Algerian’s long-ranger from under the Seville crossbar.

Then, six minutes before the break, the moment that the entire East End had been craving arrived as Antonio played a neat one-two with Benrahma on the left-hand edge of the box, before clipping an inch-perfect ball to the far post where Souček outjumped Ludwig Augustinsson to send a looping header back beyond Bounou.

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek (left) celebrates scoring against Sevilla - Credit: PA

That timely goal both levelled the tie on aggregate and gave the Hammers a richly-deserved interval lead. Game on.

And just moments into the second half, Rice’s rampaging run set up Souček, who saw his low 15-yarder beaten aside by Bounou before Cresswell slashed high and wide.

In reply, En-Nesyri thundered a low 15-yarder inches wide before the hitherto anonymous Rakitić departed to be replaced by Óliver Torres but with the Sevilla substitute still finding his feet, Lanzini’s low 18-yarder was beaten out by the defiant Bounou.

Still ‘Bubbles’ rang around Stratford at a volume simply going off the decibel scale and West Ham United pressed, prodded and probed.

Indeed, they forced a hat-trick of corners midway through the second period that climaxed with Cresswell cheekily depositing his flag-kick onto the roof of the Seville net.

Corona then recklessly volleyed over from 15 yards in a raid that served as a warning of the Spaniards’ ability to counter-attack and, as the visitors enjoyed their best moments both from a territorial and possession viewpoint, En-Nesyri’s point-blank shot cannoned off the imposing figure of Kurt Zouma.

With just four minutes of normal time remaining, in his final act of the night, Benrahma saw his swerving 15-yarder saved before making way for Sunday’s man of the moment Yarmolenko but the Ukrainian had arrived far too late to prevent an now inevitable additional half-hour period.

Rafa Mir replaced En-Nesyri for a period of extra-time that soon saw Antonio unluckily tread on the ball as he shaped to shoot before last week’s match-winner Munir came on for Corona.

The retreating Lanzini was, thankfully, quick enough to thwart the fresh legs of the galloping Mir, before Fornals’ corner was flicked on by Craig Dawson, who saw the diving Souček nod just an inch or so wide at the far post.

Manchester United’s on-loan Anthony Martial then also stood down for Luis Cruz and, with his side seemingly gaining few awards from the referee, Hammers coach Kevin Nolan was booked for having a dissenting word in the ear of fourth official and compatriot Ruddy Buquet.

But if Yarmolenko had arrived just too late to have any effect on the regulation 90 minutes, the Hammers substitute certainly made his mark in extra-time.

Indeed, with just eight minutes remaining, the Ukrainian international was in the right place at the right time to sweep home the rebound from six yards after Bounou could only parry Fornals’ stinging low 18-yarder into Yarmolenko’s path.

Engrossed and enthralled, few had departed the sold-out London Stadium and, yet again, it was another emotional moment for the Hammers No.7 as he walked back to the halfway line with the cheers of the entire East End saluting his poignant, emotional goal that had secured West Ham United’s place in that quarter-final draw.

West Ham United: Areola, Johnson, Cresswell, Zouma, Dawson, Rice, Souček, Fornals (Diop 118), Lanzini (Noble 114), Benrahma (Yarmolenko 87), Antonio (Antonio 120). Unused subs: Fabiański, Randolph, Vlašić, Masuaku, Král, Alese, Chesters, Perkins.

Sevilla: Bounou, Augustinsson, Navas (Montiel 106), Koundé, Gudelj (Carmona 110), Delaney, Rakitić (Torres 55), Corona (Munir 96), Martial (Cruz 102), Jordán, En-Nesyri (Mir e/t). Unused subs: Dmitrović, Flores, Romero, Zarzana, Scotta, Salas.

Booked: Lanzini (34), Cresswell (117), Montiel (120+2).

Referee: Clément Louis Jean Turpin (France).



