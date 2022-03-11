West Ham 'can turn Sevilla tie around' says Johnson

Having played his first senior European tie on foreign soil, Ben Johnson is convinced West Ham can put on a winning performance on the green, green, grass of home against Sevilla at a sold-out London Stadium next Thursday.

And with the Spaniards only carrying a slender, one-goal advantage into the Europa League last-16 second-leg tie, the 22-year-old full-back insists David Moyes’ team are intent on securing the Hammers' passage to the quarter-finals.

"As players we always want to put things right," said Johnson following last night's narrow 1-0 defeat at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.

"Although we created some good clear-cut opportunities we didn’t take them and now we all want to rectify that next week.

"We've reached the last 16 and are facing the six-time winners and, as we saw, they are very capable of creating chances of their own.

"But we've got another opportunity to turn this tie around and, remember, we're not chasing a three or four-goal defeat, it's only one-nil and, as everyone knows, we’re brave on the ball."

Now nearing a half-century of appearances in claret and blue, Waltham Forest-born Johnson has clearly enjoyed being part of the Hammers European challenge, having featured in the home victories over Rapid Vienna and Genk in the group stages, before starting at Seville last night.

"When the season began, I certainly didn't expect to be involved in the Europa League so this has all been a great experience for me and I hope that I'll be playing next Thursday," he added.

"Our travelling fans did a great job supporting us tonight," acknowledged the defender, eagerly anticipating the return in front of London Stadium's 60,000 crowd.

"And now they can really spur us on in the second leg back in our own stadium, too."