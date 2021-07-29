West Ham United reveal 2021/22 Umbro Third Kit

Published: 8:00 AM July 29, 2021

Vladimir Coufal models the new West Ham third kit - Credit: William C. Ogbebor

West Ham United are delighted to unveil the new Umbro Third Kit, which the Hammers will wear on their travels in the 2021/22 campaign.

David Moyes’ men are set for a thrilling season both at home and abroad as they get set to tackle the UEFA Europa League Group Stages for the first time, and you can complete the look for the year ahead with the Third Kit, which is available to buy now.

Tomas Soucek models the new West Ham third kit - Credit: William C Ogbebor

Head to officialwesthamstore.com to pick up your Third Kit now

With full crowds set to return to grounds in the coming weeks too - starting with the Betway Cup against Atalanta on Saturday 7 August - the passionate Claret & Blue Army will be able to cheer on the team in the new Kits in their thousands.

Said Benrahma models the new West Ham third kit - Credit: William C. Ogbebor

The Third Kit completes the set of the Hammers’ Umbro 2021/22 Kits, with the Home and Away also available to buy now.

Featuring a striking navy design – with Claret & Blue detailing on the sleeves – and navy shorts and socks, the Third Kit is not to be missed for Hammers everywhere.

Pablo Fornals models the new West Ham third kit - Credit: William C Ogbebor

The shirts are priced at £60 in Adult and £50 for Juniors, while our valued Season Ticket Holders can claim an exclusive 10% discount either online or in store.

Our 2021/22 Home and Away Kit and official Umbro Training Range are also available to purchase now – and you can check out the entire collection by clicking here.