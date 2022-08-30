West Ham United record signing Paqueta wants 'successful time'

West Ham United's Said Benrahma and Lyon's Lucas Paqueta (right) battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League quarter final at London Stadium - Credit: PA

New signing Lucas Paqueta said he hopes to enjoy a successful time at West Ham United after breaking their transfer record this week.

The Premier League club landed the Brazil international from Lyon, with the 25-year-old becoming the eighth new recruit for the Hammers this summer, following Gianluca Scamacca, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmieri, Maxwel Cornet, Thilo Kehrer, Alphonse Areola and Flynn Downes.

Paqueta has signed a deal until 2027 with a one-year option and boss David Moyes will be hoping the former AC Milan midfielder can help his side find the back of the net on a more consistent basis.

West Ham have managed just one goal from their opening four Premier League games - with Pablo Fornals earning a 1-0 win at Aston Villa on Sunday.

And Paqueta, who came up against his new club in the Europa League quarter-finals last season, is raring to get started.

"I am extremely happy to be here. I hope it's the beginning of an enjoyable journey. I hope my time here is successful," he told the club's official website.

"Last season, West Ham had a very good season and I hope they continue to enjoy more and more good seasons in my time at the club."

After starting his career at Flamengo, Paqueta moved to Europe when he joined AC Milan in 2019.

He spent two seasons in Serie A but only managed one goal in 37 league outings for the Rossoneri before landing a move to Lyon.

There his form improved, hitting 21 goals in 80 games across all competitions while also locking down his spot in the Brazil squad. He has been capped 33 times, won the Copa America 2019 and helped Brazil qualify for this year's World Cup in Qatar.

"I'm delighted to welcome Lucas to West Ham," said Moyes.

"He's a player I've admired from afar for a very long time and of course, we saw him close up in our Europa League campaign last season.

"He's a very talented footballer and whilst he will need time to adapt to the Premier League, we're excited about adding another proven international to our squad."

Paqueta is the latest addition to Moyes' ranks and could be in line to make his West Ham debut in Wednesday night's London derby at home to Tottenham.