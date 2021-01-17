West Ham 1 Burnley 0: How the Hammers rated

Published: 3:00 PM January 17, 2021

West Ham United manager David Moyes (left) and Angelo Ogbonna celebrate victory against Burnley after the Premier League match at the London Stadium - Credit: PA

West Ham earned another three Premier League points thanks to a 1-0 win over Burnley at London Stadium on Saturday.

Michail Antonio's ninth-minute goal proved enough to secure victory for the Hammers, to lift them briefly up to eighth place before Chelsea's win over Fulham later that evening.

Here's how the West Ham players rated:

ŁUKASZ FABIAŃSKI: 7 - With just two Jóhann Berg Gudmundsson long-rangers to save, the fit-again, Polish stopper would’ve struggled to keep himself warm on a shivering Stratford Saturday as he returned for in his first game of 2021.

VLADIMÍR COUFAL: 7 - Another solid performance at right-back from the Czech Republic defender, especially after Burnley introduced lively left-winger Dwight McNeil for the second half.

AARON CRESSWELL: 7- Just like Coufal on the opposite flank, the long-serving left-back gave the Burnley attack few opportunities with a Hammers-high 50 out of 57 passes finding a Claret & Blue shirt.

CRAIG DAWSON: 7.5 – Battered and bloodied following his bruising battle with Chris Wood, Watford’s on-loan centre-half departed at the final whistle still to concede a goal in a Hammers jersey. Has now contributed to four successive clean sheets since making his debut at Southampton on December 27.

ANGELO OGBONNA: 8 – Rock solid at the back, the Italian crucially won four aerial battles on an afternoon when he also popped up in the Burnley box to send a header crashing onto a post, before seeing yellow for charging down Nick Pope’s attempted drop-kick.

DECLAN RICE: 7.5 – Still looking for his first goal of the campaign, the England midfielder’s angled free-kick was not far away, while in the heart of the Hammers engine room the skipper’s match-high four key passes presented his strikers with some gilt-edged, albeit wasted, chances.

TOMÁŠ SOUČEK: 7.5 – Won more headers (10) than anyone else on the pitch and, alongside Rice, gave the Hammers the edge in midfield. Collected his second booking of the season for welcoming substitute Jay Rodriguez with a typically, tenacious tackle.

PABLO FORNALS: 6.5 – The Spaniard’s curling cross gave Michail Antonio the opportunity to net what proved to be his early match-winner. Also saw a late goal-bound shot blocked but, overall, struggled to stamp any other real mark on the game.

JARROD BOWEN: 7 - Put in another typically industrious shift while producing some trademark runs down that right flank, too. With more conviction in front of goal, might even have got his name on the scoresheet but ripped into the side-netting before being hooked-off for the 16th time this season – a Premier League high.

SAÏD BENRAHMA: 6.5 – Still continuing to find his way in the Premier League. Played a key part in Antonio’s early decider, while putting in tidy showing and, like Bowen, embarking on a handful of mazy runs. Withdrawn midway through the second half.

MICHAIL ANTONIO: 7.5 – Netted his fourth goal of the season – his 12th since Project Restart – on his first Premier League start since 30 November. His ‘backstroke’ celebration marking his ninth-minute decider certainly left Burnley in at the deep end. Winning his aerial battles - apart from a wayward shot that went for a throw-in(!) - the No.30 constantly had the Burnley defence on their guard.

SUBTITUTES: LANZINI (for Benrahma, 67) 6 – A like-for-like swap, the Argentinian went close to doubling the Hammers lead but with Burnley going on to enjoy their best spell of the match, late on, generally saw little of the ball.

YARMOLENKO (for Bowen, 82) – An eight-minute run-out after Bowen saw the No.20 board go up yet again. With more pace and composure the Ukrainian could have settled it to calm Hammers nerves but his late, close-range shot was charged down