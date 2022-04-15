West Ham's Fornals not fussed about Europa League last-four opponent

A return to his homeland to face Barcelona at Camp Nou in the Europa League semi-final may no longer be on the cards for Pablo Fornals.

But he is simply overjoyed to know that West Ham are still in the last four of the tournament following last night’s 3-0 demolition of Olympique Lyonnais.

“In this moment, every team deserves to be there and I don’t care who we are playing,” beamed the six-times capped Spanish international after wonderful West Ham United secured a 4-1 aggregate win at the Groupama Stadium.

It sets them up for a semi-final encounter against his compatriots’ conquerors, Eintracht Frankfurt, with Fornals adding: “What an unbelievable moment this is - I am really happy.”

Indeed, the 26-year-old playmaker was instrumental in helping David Moyes’ men secure their valiant victory on French soil, firstly whipping over the near post corner that enabled Craig Dawson to power the Hammers ahead.

And after equally outstanding skipper Declan Rice doubled the lead moments before the break, the fabulous Fornals then sent breaking Jarrod Bowen racing away to fire home the killer third, just three minutes into the second-half.

“To be fair, it’s what we’ve been doing for these past two years – keeping a good shape and looking for players to run into space.

“Although we were already two goals ahead, anything could have happened in this stadium so that third goal was so vital.”

On an unforgettable night when Kurt Zouma (ankle) missed out through injury and Aaron Cresswell was suspended following his controversial red card in the first-leg, the reshuffled Hammers put in a seamless shift full of defensive determination and crisp counter-attacking.

“No matter who has been in the side this season, we have all still been playing as a family,” said Fornals, preferring to shift his focus onto Sunday’s London Stadium clash with relegation-threatened, manager-less Burnley rather than the thrilling potential of May’s showpiece final back in his homeland.

“Look, people may be saying that we are only two games away from Seville but we also have our job to do in the Premier League and, just like last year, we can still smell Europa League qualification so we want to do our best in both competitions.”