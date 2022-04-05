Very exciting time in West Ham United's history says Fornals

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals admitted it is a very exciting time in the club's history as they prepare to host Lyon in the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday.

The Hammers go into the first-leg tie at London Stadium on the back of a 2-1 win over Premier League strugglers Everton at the weekend, hoping for some kind of advantage to take to France the following week.

And Fornals says the players feel the anticipation as much as the supporters, as they prepare for the club's biggest match in decades.

"As you can imagine, it is very exciting for the players and staff, but also the people who support West Ham," he told the club website.

"It has been massive. We are going to try and go as far as we can in all competitions because I think every one of us deserves it.

"It is unbelievable, and I am really happy and proud to be a part of this moment in West Ham history. It is massive for my career and I am really happy to be here."

David Moyes' men have produced some memorable nights in Stratford en route to the last eight, none more so than when putting out six-time winners Sevilla in the previous round.

And they have been boosted by the return of Jarrod Bowen, who has 13 goals and nine assists having netted the winner against Frank Lampard's Everton after Aaron Cresswell's stunning free-kick had been cancelled out by Mason Holgate.

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen netted their winner against Everton - Credit: PA

Fornals added: "It is massive for us [Bowen being back], not just for what he brings to the team, but also because he is encouraging everyone else to fight for a spot.

"That is very good for all of us, because it is not going to be easy to get into the team. It is better for us.

"It is very good [to have players back] because we were playing the last two weeks before the international break with one, or maybe one-and-a-half, players for each spot. That was a bit hard.

"Now, we have Ryan, Vlad and Bowen all back. The other teams now know we have even more players in the team, so it is going to be a good point.

"I think ever since we started the season, everyone could see how together we are, and how important each one in the group is.

"It doesn't matter how much you are playing; you have a chance to help the team, and that is the main thing."

Sunday's success lifted the Hammers back up to fifth place, albeit briefly, and Fornals said it was good to be back on club duty.

Now they are hoping to follow that up with another strong performance against a Lyon side, who celebrated a 3-2 win over Angers at the weekend but currently sit down in ninth place in Ligue 1.

"It is always hard and difficult [to come back from a break in games]. We are a top team, so we have a lot of players playing with their national teams, so it's always hard," he said.

"We always have this desire to run. We have improved a lot with the ball this season, but we still know how to run and be effective."