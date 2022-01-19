Fornals: West Ham will fight for three points

Pablo Fornals is backing West Ham United to bounce back when they travel to Manchester United this weekend.

Fornals was on target, along with in-form Jarrod Bowen, as the Hammers fell to a 3-2 home defeat against Leeds in the Premier League at London Stadium on Sunday.

Jack Harrison was the hat-trick hero for the visitors - who avenged their FA Cup third-round loss from the previous weekend - but Fornals feels David Moyes' men will pick themselves up quickly as they continue to fight for a Champions League spot.

"It's all in our hands, all in our mentality" Fornals told whufc.com.

"We want to continue how we have been doing and it doesn't matter who the next game is against.

"We are going to fight and try to get the three points."

Bowen cancelled out Harrison's early opener, claiming his sixth league goal of the season with a header to stake another claim for an England call-up, with Fornals firing home a second equaliser after the restart.

But Leeds took all three points after Harrison completed his treble, denying the Hammers the chance of a fifth successive win in all competitions.

Fornals added: "It feels like a big opportunity missed, 100 per cent.

"It was tough. We came back twice in the game, so we were disappointed (to concede a third).

"We tried to the end, this is why we are here, because we fight to the end. We had many chances but we didn't get any points.

"It's not what we want, to concede three goals in a game, and not what we have been doing.

"It happened on Sunday and we will work on that, to start again with the clean sheets."

Seventh-placed Manchester United are due to visit Brentford tonight (Wednesday, 8pm) after being held to a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Bruno Fernandes gave them an early lead, as Emi Martinez fumbled his shot over the line, and fired home via the crossbar to make it 2-0 midway through the second half.

But substitute Philippe Coutinho - making his debut after securing a loan move from Barcelona - teed up Jacob Ramsey to halve the deficit then netted an 81st-minute equaliser from close range when the roles were reversed to deny Ralf Rangnick's men.