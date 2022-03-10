Incredible how far West Ham United have come says Fornals

Pablo Fornals cannot wait to continue West Ham United’s European adventure against Sevilla tonight.

The Hammers are in Spain for the first leg of their last-16 tie against the six-time winners, who host the final at their Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium later this year.

"It’s really nice to come back here to my own country knowing that we’re facing one of the biggest clubs still left in the competition," smiled Fornals, who has six caps for Spain.

"Sevilla have won the tournament six times and this trophy is the most exciting one for their supporters.

"This may only be our first time at the last-16 stage but it’s a great opportunity for us to show everyone what West Ham can do because this club has not got to a European final for 46 years.

"We want to go even further in the Europa League, 100 per cent, and although we’re playing a massive club it’s not just about tonight’s 90 minutes.

"We need to be clever and think about the second leg at London Stadium next Thursday, too, because this tie will be decided over 180 minutes.

"It’s incredible how far we have come over the past couple of seasons. Two years ago, we were in a really bad position but the manager has created a great squad of players, who have a desire to win football matches. Whenever we play the big teams now, we are all a family.

"Personally, David Moyes has given me the chance to be on the pitch and he is making us improve as players all the time and, from the day I started at this football club, Mark Noble has made me feel a big part of this family, too."

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals during a training session ahead of their Europa League clash with Sevilla - Credit: PA

It is testament to the belief that Hammers boss Moyes has in 26-year-old Fornals, that he has asked him to play in an unfamiliar left wing-back role over the course of the past three matches.

"I just want to be on the pitch wherever I’m asked to play," added Fornals, who has made 114 appearances for West Ham since signing for £24 million from Villareal in June 2019.

"I’ve been quite happy to take on that new position and I’m pleased that I’ve still also been able to create some good chances for the lads. Whenever I’m on that pitch I just try to do whatever the manager wants from me."

No stranger to Sevilla’s 44,000-capacity Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, Fornals will be pulling on the claret and blue shirt with pride tonight as the Hammers – currently in sixth place in the Premier League – prepare to take on the team sitting in second spot in La Liga.

"From growing up in Castellón and then playing for Malaga and Villareal before finding myself so far away from home in east London, I’m now going to be wearing the West Ham United badge and playing in the Europa League back here in my own country," concluded Fornals.

"I never dreamed that I’d ever get the chance to play in this competition, it’s unbelievable."