West Ham United hopes hit after being held by rejuvenated Newcastle

The Hammers aspirations of securing a top-four finish took another jolt with this disappointing, disjointed draw at London Stadium, where the rejuvenated Magpies strode another step towards Premier League safety.

Although Craig Dawson followed up his stoppage-time equaliser at Leicester City with his third goal of the season to give the Hammers an unexpected lead on the half-hour mark, Joe Willock then levelled on the stroke of half-time with his first strike since his permanent £25million summer move from Arsenal.

And in a second period of few clear-cut chances, both teams ended up having to settle for the point that probably helps Newcastle’s survival cause more than West Ham’s ever-diminishing Champions League qualification hopes.

Following his side’s late, late draw at King Power Stadium last Sunday, David Moyes had made three changes with Kurt Zouma, Saïd Benrahma and Ryan Fredericks coming in for substitute Issa Diop plus the injured duo of Manuel Lanzini and Vladimír Coufal.

Storm Eunice may have subsided but buoyed by a hat-trick of victories that had lifted them out of the drop zone in recent weeks, Newcastle started with the wind whistling in their sails as the Hammers found themselves battening down the hatches in the opening minutes.

With the home defence failing to deal with Fabian Schär’s deep, second-minute free-kick, Joelinton ghosted in at the far post only to find Łukasz Fabiański bundling his angled shot behind for a corner and, with West Ham again struggling to clear, Willock’s goalbound shot was bravely blocked by Aaron Cresswell.

Next up, Ryan Fraser saw another close-range shot deflected aside as Newcastle, kicking off in 17th-spot - a dozen places and 20 points below the Hammers – looked to carry on from where they had left off following last Sunday’s win over Aston Villa.

The Magpies had made three enforced changes with Kieran Trippier, Allan Saint-Maximin and Javier Manquillo all sitting out as Matt Targett, Jacob Murphy and Emil Krafth each seamlessly came into Eddie Howe’s starting line-up.

Indeed, apart from having a couple of shots charged down, West Ham had barely threatened Martin Dúbravka in the visitors’ goal but on 20 minutes, Jarrod Bowen’s rising, angled shot did graze the face of the Newcastle crossbar.

With icy rain tumbling from the Stratford skies, home anguish at failing to get a foothold in the game was underlined by the frustrated Fredericks, who was booked for body-checking the escaping Willock.

But on the half-hour mark, Krafth’s barge into the marauding Michail Antonio proved costly both for the consequently-cautioned Swedish stopper and his team.

For, when Cresswell whipped the subsequent 25-yard, left-wing free-kick towards the near post, Dawson left Dan Burn for dead to somehow put the Hammers ahead with a stooping, close-range header.

Having seen his side score against the run of play, Bowen might even then have doubled West Ham’s advantage but Dúbravka got down well to save and having kept his team in the contest, the Magpies ‘keeper was duly rewarded by the sight of a Newcastle leveller at the other end, as the encounter entered stoppage time of a first-half in which the visitors had enjoyed 60 per cent possession.

One last raid by Fraser and Murphy deep into Hammers territory saw skipper Declan Rice uncharacteristically fail to deal with the resultant cross towards the edge of the six-yard box and the lunging Willock outmuscled Dawson to prod the Magpies level via Fabiański’s fingertips and the right-hand upright.

That inevitable equaliser certainly changed Moyes’ half-time team-talk and the Scot responded by replacing the already-booked Fredericks with Ben Johnson for the restart and the new arrival quickly forced a corner that saw Bowen crowded out, while Dawson’s thundering drive was also charged down.

At the other end, having earlier scored his first Newcastle goal in his 22nd match of asking, Willock also curled a low 20-yarder inches wide of Fabiański’s left-hand post before Antonio launched a speculative effort into the visiting fans to the groans of everyone in claret and blue.

On 72 minutes, Nikola Vlašić replaced Benrahma and the Croatian substitute soon received a harsh welcome to proceedings with Fraser upending him at the expense of a third booking of the campaign before then promptly departing as Miguel Almirón entered the fray.

Eddie Howe also brought on £35million Bruno Guimarães for the closing moments but the Brazilian’s arrival came far too late to have any impact on a match that had long looked destined to end in a draw.

Indeed, the late stand-off between the consequently-cautioned Burn and Bowen was indicative of what had become a scrappy, stuttering second period in which both sides with neither map nor compass had clearly lost their way.

West Ham: Fabiański, Fredericks (Johnson 46), Cresswell, Zouma, Dawson, Rice, Souček, Fornals, Bowen, Benrahma (Vlašić 72), Antonio. Unused subs: Areola, Yarmolenko, Noble, Diop, Král, Alese, Chesters.

Newcastle: Dúbravka, Targett, Krafth, Burn, Schär, Shelvey, Willock (Guimarães 87), Joelinton, Murphy, Fraser (Almirón 79), Wood. Unused subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Fernàndez, Gayle, Longstaff, De Bolle.

Booked: Fredericks (20), Krafth (31), Fraser (76), Fornals (89), Bowen (90+4), Burn (90+4).

Referee: Chris Kavanagh.