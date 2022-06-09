News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
West Ham United unveil new home kit for 2022-23

Lee Power

Published: 8:03 AM June 9, 2022
Dagny Brynjarsdottir and Hawa Cissoko model the new West Ham United home kit for 2022-23

Dagny Brynjarsdottir and Hawa Cissoko model the new West Ham United home kit for 2022-23 - Credit: West Ham United

West Ham United have unveiled their new Umbro home kit for 2022-23.

The new claret and blue kit is described as being 'made for the massive moments' as the Hammers prepar for another journey into European competition.

Inspired by the iconic design won by Billy Bonds' promotion-winning team of 30 years ago, the new home kit takes the look into the modern age.

It features the club's traditional colours, with the claret body complemented by a scratched graffiti blue and white sleeve detail.

Supporters can get their hands on the new kit at officialwesthamstore.com or by visiting any of the official club stores at London Stadium, Liberty Romford, Lakeside Thurrock or Basildon Eastgate.

Fans can also get their photo taken with the set from the launch video. Head to the Stadium Store, or the street art locations at the site of the Boleyn Ground, at Gainsborough Primary School in West Ham and on the Greenway in Plaistow.

Shirts are priced at £65 for adult men and women's sizes and £55 for juniors, while season ticket holders can claim an exclusive 10 per cent discount online or in store.

With London Stadium's capacity increasing to 62,500 for the new campaign, the modern-day Hammers are set to showcase their new claret and blue at home and abroad - evoking memories of the likes of Julian Dicks, Trevor Morley and Ian Bishop as another thrilling season awaits.


