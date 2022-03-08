West Ham can have belief for Sevilla tie says Noble

Mark Noble feels West Ham United's performance in defeat at Liverpool will give them a lot of belief for their Europa League last-16 tie against Sevilla.

The Hammers fell to a 1-0 defeat in their latest Premier League outing at Anfield, but had chances to claim at least a point.

Pablo Fornals, Michail Antonio and Manuel Lanzini all went close as long-serving Noble came off the bench and played an influential role.

And the club stalwart hopes it stands them in good stead for their game in Spain on Thursday (5.45pm).

"I thought the boys were great on Saturday," Noble told the club website.

"We created a lot of chances for going to Anfield and the only problem is that you've got to finish them.

"They don't give you many, so when you get them you have to try and put them away. Unfortunately we didn't do that because it could have been a different story.

"For the boys, I reckon if you ask them, it was a really enjoyable game. We didn't have a lot of the ball, but to be out there at Anfield and play like that is pretty enjoyable.

"That performance will give us a lot of belief and hopefully we can take that into the Europa League now.

"It’s exciting and hopefully we can perform like that because Sevilla are a top team and we are going to need to perform well."

West Ham were without Declan Rice on Merseyside due to illness and Noble admitted his second-half run out was a bit unexpected.

The Canning Town 34-year-old had netted in a rare 3-0 win in August 15 and added: "I didn't really expect to play half-an-hour. The manager asked me how I was feeling because I missed Wednesday night with a knee injury. I said 'Yeah, fine, I can't wait to get on!'

"Luckily enough I got quite a lot of the ball and really enjoyed it, in fact I didn't want it to end, it was that enjoyable.

"Scoring at the Kop end was one of the best moments I've had – tha'’s always a dream of a young player and it was the first time we had won here in over 50 years. That was an enjoyable day and we should have come away with something on Saturday too because of the chances we had."