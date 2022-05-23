Only positives for West Ham United after Noble ending

West Ham United's Mark Noble applauds the fans after the last match of his career at Brighton - Credit: PA

Mark Noble focused only on the positives after seeing his West Ham United career end in defeat at Brighton on the last day of the Premier League season.

Noble, 35, came off the bench for the last 10 minutes at the Amex Stadium, after Joel Veltman and Pascal Gross had cancelled out Michail Antonio's first-half opener.

But a stoppage-time goal from Danny Welbeck sent the Hammers to a 3-1 defeat which left them in seventh place, two points behind Manchester United.

And that means a place in the Europa Conference League in 2022-23, following their memorable run to the semi-finals of the Europa League this term.

And Noble told whufc.com: "It's my last day, so I'm not going to be negative at all. What a fantastic season.

"What a fantastic two seasons. To qualify for Europe twice in a row, with what we've done already in Europe, is a great achievement.

"For me, today the result was disappointing, but overall it's a fantastic ending for me because these last 12 months have been incredible.

"As we saw last week [in 2-2 home draw with Manchester City], I can only thank the fans as when I walked out with my children, there wasn't an empty seat in the stadium, which I'm incredibly thankful for."

The club announced they had named a new state-of-the-art, all-weather academy development pitch at their Chadwell Heath training ground the Mark Noble Arena, following his final home game at London Stadium.

And Canning Town-born Noble, who netted 62 times in claret and blue, admitted it feels special to leave a legacy.

"I'm truly honoured to to have this new academy facility named after me. Chadwell Heath has a very special place in my heart. It's where I first kicked a ball for West Ham United, where I grew up as a player and person and where I learned so much from so many good people.

"The club will be here for a lot longer than we all are, so to leave with my name associated with this club is pretty special for my family.

"It was an incredibly tough decision to make a year ago, but to call it a day on my terms and on a season like this is incredible.

"Hopefully I'll come to watch the games sooner rather than later, but I want to say a last thank you to the fans for the last 18 years, because we've done it together."

Noble also gave thanks to Brighton, for their pre-match presentation in recognition of his loyal service to the Hammers.

He said: "Ending my career here at Brighton by coming on, and even warming up before the game, the reception they gave me was top class.

"I will always remember them for that and I will have a soft spot for Brighton & Hove Albion because showed a real touch of class."