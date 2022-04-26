West Ham's Noble looking forward to 'fantastic' Eintracht Frankfurt clash

West Ham United face their biggest game in over 40 years as they host Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday (8pm).

And club stalwart Mark Noble, who is set to hang up his boots at the end of the 2021-22 season, expects it to be a 'fantastic occasion' as the Hammers look for an advantage to take to Germany for the second leg next week.

"We’ve got a fantastic occasion on Thursday which we’re really looking forward to," Noble told whufc.com.

"We’ve got three or four days now to be able to plan, have a look at Eintracht Frankfurt and see where we go from there. I’m sure it’ll be a fantastic occasion."

Noble made his 19th appearance of the season - and 564th as a Hammer - as manager David Moyes rang the changes to his starting line-up for Sunday's derby at Chelsea, which ended in a heartbreaking 90th-minute defeat.

And he praised their efforts at Stamford Bridge, adding: "I’m so proud of the boys. We made five or six changes and were playing with one recognised centre-half. I thought the boys who came in were great and probably deserved a little bit more.

"I know that Chelsea are always going to have the ball at home and create chances, but the way we defended and stuck by it - it was just a bit of a shame at the end.

"I’m just gutted because I thought the boys who came in and the squad deserved more, but that’s football for you. We’ve got to pick ourselves up."

Craig Dawson was sent off following a VAR review after his yellow card for fouling Romelu Lukaku to concede a penalty late on was upgraded to red, but the Hammers looked to have escaped as Jorginho's tame spot-kick was comfortably saved by Lukasz Fabianski.

Christian Pulisic won it for Thomas Tuchel's men in the last minute of normal time, though, as he converted a cross from Marcos Alonso and Noble added: "It’s how we’ve been all season: we went a man down, saved a penalty and still tried to go and win the game. That’s a credit to the players and the squad.

"I’m just really proud of them because we’ve put in a great shift and I’m just gutted at the end. I thought a 0-0 draw would’ve been perfect for us."

Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen and Manuel Lanzini all came off the bench as Michail Antonio remained unused.

And Noble says Moyes has plenty of options in his squad, who now sit in seventh place in the Premier League with a home game against Arsenal up next on Sunday (4.30pm).

And the 34-year-old admitted he enjoyed his 62-minute shift in west London, adding: "Against Manchester United away and Manchester City at home, we changed near enough the full team – so he knows he can trust his players and he knows the boys are good enough to do it.

"It does help when you’ve got a group of players that work hard and press and do the hard things right, it helps me out a lot, but I really enjoyed it. I’m just gutted for the players at the end."