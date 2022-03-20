Moyes: I'm pleased West Ham were seen as top-four contenders

West Ham United boss David Moyes admitted he was 'annoyed, but pleased' to be asked about his side's Premier League top-four hopes after their 3-1 loss at Tottenham.

Son Heung-min netted twice for the hosts, after Kurt Zouma's early own goal, to leave Spurs in fifth place three points behind north London neighbours Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the Hammers, who saw Said Benrahma halve the deficit in the first half, are now six points behind the Gunners having played two games more.

Hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League through a top-four finish are fading fast for Moyes' men, but they have a quarter-final tie to look forward to in the Europa League next month.

Thursday night's extra-time win over six-time winners Sevilla earned them a date with Lyon in the last eight, but looked to have caught up with them in their derby defeat.

And Moyes said: "I am a bit annoyed that I am getting asked it, but also I'm quite pleased because it's telling me we were seen as a side that was getting seen for top four.

"If somebody had said that to me I would have belly laughed. We have been challenging but if you'd have said that at the start of the season none of you would have said yes.

"It should be put as how well West Ham done to stay in the race until the last part of the season and maybe for the first time they have dropped out of the running for the top four.

"Because in truth, we have been in that bracket, but you would never see West Ham being a top-four side."

Opposite number Antonio Conte says his side have nine cup finals left after the international break as they try to earn a coveted Champions League spot.

"There are nine games to go and for us every game has to be a final," he said.

"The only way to put pressure on Arsenal is to get three points and to win. They have a good advantage, but in five months we have done a fantastic job with these players and we have reduced the gap with many teams in England.

"We know the difficulty to reach this target. We know there is Arsenal that is taking advantage in the table and they are showing great stability and there is West Ham and (Manchester) United.

"We want to try to fight and to have this ambition is important to ask all of the players, especially the important players because they are able to take the responsibility to show this message."