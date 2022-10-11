Plenty more to come says West Ham United's Paqueta

Lucas Paqueta says there is plenty more to come after his sparkling performance for West Ham in the 3-1 win over Fulham.

The Hammers' record £50million signing wowed the London Stadium crowd with his best display since joining from Lyon in August.

The 25-year-old linked up superbly with fellow summer recruit Gianluca Scamacca and provided the assist for the Italian's pivotal goal to make it 2-1.

Paqueta said: "I'm happy. Firstly with the performance of the team. We knew it would be a really hard game.

"We fell behind, which really changes the way you have to play, your game plan. We had to try and keep our heads and look for a way back.

"I'm happy with my performance and my assist. I'm feeling more and more comfortable, understanding my team-mates more. I believe I can only get better.

"I was really pleased with the recognition, the support, the confidence the crowd have in me. I hope that I paid it back on the pitch."

West Ham United's Gianluca Scamacca celebrates scoring their second goal against Fulham with Declan Rice in front of the fans - Credit: PA

Brazil playmaker Paqueta has one eye on next month's World Cup but insists helping West Ham climb the table comes first.

"There's no difficulty. This is preparation, I have to do my best for the club in order to get the call-up," he added.

"The priority is here, to work hard, prepare myself and do my best. The World Cup will be a consequence of my work.

"Yes, I'm thinking about it, but I have to think about what I'm doing here first."

Andreas Pereira fired Fulham into an early lead but he then fouled Craig Dawson to give away a penalty which Jarrod Bowen converted.

Paqueta then played in Scamacca for a controversial goal which stood despite a lengthy VAR review for handball, and Michail Antonio rounded off the scoring in injury time.

It was a second straight defeat for Fulham and boss Marco Silva said: "It showed that we have to keep learning and improving.

"I will keep demanding more from my players and more maturity to manage periods of the game better."