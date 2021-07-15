Published: 9:00 AM July 15, 2021 Updated: 9:18 AM July 15, 2021

NHS heroes get first look at new West Ham United kit

Local NHS heroes were given a first look at West Ham United’s new 2021/22 Umbro home kit, which launched on Thursday morning.

As part of West Ham United’s ongoing pledge of support to local NHS trusts across east London and Essex, members of staff at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust – whose Queen’s Hospital site is just around the corner from the Hammers’ Rush Green training ground – took part in the home kit’s launch campaign.

Local NHS heroes were given a first look at West Ham United's new 2021/22 Umbro Home Kit

Lindsey Wood, Tony Kaura, Biruk Tessema and John Mealey – all ardent Hammers fans – were given a first look at the new kit as a measure of thanks for their tireless and crucial work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NHS heroes get first look at new West Ham United kit - Credit: West Ham United

With the kit inspired by the iconic shirt worn by Paolo Di Canio and Co at the turn of the Millennium, Mealey was delighted with its nod to that era.

He said: “As soon as I saw it, the first thing I thought was it’s back to the kit when Di Canio scored against Wimbledon. I really like the collar and the sleeve.

“The relationship between our Trust and the club has just continued to grow. We are really grateful for the continued support the club have shown us throughout the pandemic and even recently, in the thank you week for our incredible staff for what they’ve done for the last year-and-a-bit, we had a thank you video from the men’s and women’s teams and it’s really appreciated by everyone here at the Trust.”

NHS heroes get first look at new West Ham United kit - Credit: West Ham United

His thoughts were echoed by Kaura, who has worked for the NHS for 31 years and added: “It’s a lovely new kit and good to see it’s got a nice collar as well. The feel of it is very good and it’s got the right contrast of Claret and Blue. It’s a lovely kit.”

Baker, who began working at Queens Hospital after receiving life-saving treatment there for a previously undetected brain tumour, was delighted for her fellow NHS workers to have the chance to see the kit first.

NHS heroes get first look at new West Ham United kit - Credit: West Ham United

“They’re a fantastic bunch here, the doctors and nurses, and all the therapists,” she added. “It’s been horrific on certain days, but we work well and get through it and fingers crossed we’re going to see light at the end of the tunnel.”

In addition to the kit launch campaign, the club hosted key workers and their friends and family at the last fixture of the 2020/21 campaign against Southampton, alongside their continued support of the local NHS Trusts throughout the pandemic.

NHS heroes get first look at new West Ham United kit - Credit: West Ham United

Providing them with whatever they may need, including shirts, signed framed prints, player calls to patients and doctors, webinars, as well as support for their vital campaigns – this coming after research from EY found the club’s work helped deliver £1.4m of annual savings to the NHS through diabetes prevention, including via their award-winning ‘150 Club’ as part of the club’s innovative Players’ Project.

NHS heroes get first look at new West Ham United kit - Credit: West Ham United

West Ham United’s 2021/22 home kit is now available to purchase online and in store at the club’s four official stores – London Stadium, Lakeside Thurrock, Liberty Romford and Basildon Eastgate.