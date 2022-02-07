We got away with is says West Ham's Bowen

Jarrod Bowen admits West Ham dropped their standards after narrowly escaping FA Cup humiliation.

The forward's 10th goal of the season bailed the Hammers out as they squeezed past heroic Kidderminster 2-1 after extra time.

Bowen scored seconds before the game would have gone to penalties to break Harriers' hearts after Declan Rice's injury-time leveller had forced extra time.

Alex Penny had given the National League North hosts, 113 places below their visitors, a first-half lead at Aggborough and Bowen knows the Hammers got out of jail to book a fifth-round trip to Southampton.

"We were disappointed with ourselves and were nowhere near at it," he told the club's official website.

"We know with the levels and the spirit in this group, the character, the desire, we stuck at it and got the goals to come away with the win in the end.

"I thought Kidderminster were excellent. Their crowd gave the perfect atmosphere for them and that's what it means to play against a Premier League team.

"I've never played against a Premier League team (for a lower league side) but I know what it is to be a non-league player and putting yourself out there so to speak.

"Massive credit to them, they were really good but at the end of the day we're happy to have gone through.

"We don't want to make excuses for ourselves, we're professional players playing at a high level and we need to get to our standards, where we want to be.

"Before we scored the second goal, and it was close to penalties which we know is a lottery, it started to feel like it might not come. We had to keep plugging away and maybe get that one chance. Thankfully we did."

Having been handed an away trip to Southampton in the fifth round of the competition on March 2 when the draw was made on Sunday, West Ham return to Premier League action on Tuesday, when they host Watford at London Stadium.

David Moyes' men are then due to visit Leicester City - who were knocked out of the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest - on Sunday (4.30pm).



