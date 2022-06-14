West Ham United's Bowen 'wants lots more England experiences'

England's Jarrod Bowen (right) and Italy's Federico Dimarco battle for the ball at Molineux - Credit: PA

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen wants a lot more England experiences, after winning his first caps during the UEFA Nations League.

Having played the full game against Hungary in Budapest, Bowen came off the bench against Germany in Munich and in Saturday's goalless draw with Italy at Molineux.

The 25-year-old will be hoping to play his part as Gareth Southgate's men meet Hungary in the west Midlands, before finally drawing the curtain on the 2021-22 season.

And although pre-season with the Hammers is not far away, Bowen says he has loved every minute of his international breakthrough.

England's Jarrod Bowen (left) and Germany's Joshua Kimmich battle for the ball at the Allianz Arena in Munich - Credit: PA

"It's all new, obviously, international football. I'm just taking it each game as it comes. I've loved every minute of it," Bowen told whufc.com.

"I didn't want to come here and then be out of the next squad. The message from me is I want to continue playing for my country.

"It's the best feeling with this group. It would be wrong to say I don't want to be involved.

"I don't want to say I've made it. When I came in, it was about showing what I was about both on and off the pitch as a person.

"I think I've done that with the game time I've had. I didn't know if I was going to play any minutes coming here. I'm grateful to have played the minutes I have."

Bowen was being tipped for a first senior call-up back in March, before injury robbed him of that possible opportunity.

But he returned to finish the Premier League campaign strongly, with 18 goals and 11 assists, as the Hammers finished seventh to secure a place in the Europa Conference League.

And he has been trying to show that form with the national team, adding: "I'm just trying to do what I've done all season. I don't want to change my approach or my way of playing because it's got me here.

"The main message from me is I want to keep doing what I've been doing. The margins are really tight and that's something I'm learning about international football.

"We haven't had a big scoring game since I've been here and that comes down to the quality of the teams."

And although boss Southgate has been coming under fire from supporters for his side's failure to score from open play in the first three matches, Bowen has been grateful for the backing he has received.

"The main thing the manager has said to me is 'do what got you here'. As an attacking player, who want that freedom and confidence from your manager," he added.

"For us attackers, we obviously defend as well, but I think with the ball is where we're most dangerous. It's a freedom to go and play."

Bowen also admitted that having clubmate Declan Rice alongside him in the squad has been a help, but says the general mood is welcoming.

"Gareth creates a togetherness. This is a really good group and everyone is just so welcoming," he said.

"From my first day coming in, they've made me feel at ease, because it's hard coming in and not really knowing anyone personally, except for Dec.

"Everyone has been so welcoming, from the manager, to the kit men, to the media team. It's just been really easy to get my feet in."