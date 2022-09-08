West Ham United claim Conference League win on sombre night

The big screen displays a message in memoriam following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, before the UEFA Europa Conference League Group B match at London Stadium - Credit: PA

On a sombre, subdued night following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, West Ham United opened their UEFA Conference League Group B campaign with victory over their Romanian visitors.

But David Moyes' men certainly did not have it all their own way and after seeing Andrei Cordea give FCSB an interval lead, it took a half-time reshuffle to get themselves back into the contest.

Substitute Jarrod Bowen’s penalty pulled the Hammers level with 20 minutes left before Emerson Palmieri's first goal for the club put them ahead and another interval replacement Michail Antonio cemented victory in the closing moments.

With the official announcement of the passing of Her Majesty a mere 90 minutes before kick-off, the game went ahead for safety reasons and that saw the Hammers fans mark the loss of the nation’s loyal, long-serving 96-year-old monarch with a heartfelt East End rendition of God Save the Queen as opposed to a more formal 60 seconds’ silence.

Certainly, there was a downbeat atmosphere amongst the home crowd with the FCSB fans packed into the vociferous visitors’ section making most noise in the opening stages as the towering Andrea Compagno drilled a low shot into Alphonse Areola’s clutches before heading the Romanians’ first corner of the evening over the crossbar.

Saturday’s controversial defeat at Chelsea had left the Hammers in 18th spot in the Premier League and following that VAR-ridiculed reverse at Stamford Bridge Moyes made seven changes as he turned his attention to Europe.

West Ham United's Gianluca Scamacca rues a missed chance - Credit: PA

Impressive midfielder Flynn Downes was handed his first start in claret and blue since his summer move from Swansea City, while there were also call-ups for Areola, Gianluca Scamacca, Saïd Benrahma, Maxwel Cornet, Manuel Lanzini and Angelo Ogbonna in place of Tomáš Souček and Łukasz Fabiański plus substitutes Antonio, Bowen, Lucas Paquetá, Pablo Fornals and Kurt Zouma, who joined rookie Regan Clayton on the bench.

Having overcome Danish Superliga side Viborg FF in their play-off, West Ham did force a quartet of corners inside the opening half-hour, while skipper Declan Rice – returning from European suspension – Scamacca and Lanzini all fired wide from distance.

Just like the Hammers, FCSB have not enjoyed the best of starts to their domestic campaign and they arrived in London with just one solitary win from their opening seven Liga 1 matches.

The Romanians had, however, knocked out Norwegian outfit Viking FK in the play-off round and when skipper Florinel Coman invited Darius Olaru to speed away down the left flank and send over the deepest of crosses, last man Cordea outjumped Emerson to send a downward header into the gloves of the grateful Areola.

Ten minutes before the break, though, the twice-capped Romanian international went one better when that same trio combined as Coman again played in the overlapping Olaru down that same left touchline and, once more, the FCSB wide boy drove a low ball to the far post, where Cordea again ghosted behind Emerson to fire home the tightly-angled six-yarder that put the visitors ahead.

With the rain tumbling from Stratford’s September skies, things were not going well for the Hammers and with Cornet booked for an innocuous challenge on Valentin Cretu, Scamacca nodded wide before sending an angled shot skidding across the face of goal to leave West Ham trailing at the break.

Looking to reap dividends, Moyes went for the treble chance, replacing Scamacca, Lanzini and Benrahma with Bowen, Antonio and club-record signing Paquetá for the second half in which Ogbonna was soon cautioned for felling Malcom Edjouma before Emerson launched a 25-yarder into the neighbouring postcode.

Then, getting the closest to Cordea that he had all night, Emerson was booked for felling his Romanian nemesis, while Joyskim Dawa also saw yellow for halting an accelerating Antonio as the tie started to become niggly.

By now, referee Benoît Bastien was in nit-picking mood and on 64 minutes the French official controversially opened the door to an unlikely Hammers equaliser when he awarded a penalty against the yellow-carded Stefan Târnovanu for his challenge on Cornet as both men went in pursuit of Emerson’s lofted free-kick.

With the FCSB keeper requiring lengthy treatment, he looked more victim than villain especially as Cornet appeared to have headed his ribcage but the French official was having none of it and with the groggy Hammer also forced to depart, Bowen took responsibility for the spot-kick, confidently blasting it under the right-hand angle.

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen scores from the penalty spot in their Europa Conference League match - Credit: PA

Having fortuitously drawn level, it took West Ham just five minutes to go into the lead, when substitute Fornals – on for the crocked Cornet – crossed from the left and with newly-arrived Octavian Popescu only able to slice the ball towards his own goal, Emerson took over from Antonio to fire home from six yards.

West Ham United's Emerson Palmieri celebrates scoring their second goal at London Stadium - Credit: PA

Only the heroics of the recovered Târnovanu prevented the hosts from increasing their advantage with athletic saves from Fornals and Antonio but with just seconds of normal time remaining, he was finally beaten for a third time.

With Rice motoring forward in the driving rain, the Hammers skipper played a clever ball into Fornals, who instinctively sent Antonio bulldozing away from his markers with a clever backheel.

And, strong as an ox, the Hammers striker strode into the FCSB area before firing an unstoppable 15-yarder past the helplessly-exposed keeper to put a gloss finish on the scoreline on a night when most thoughts were elsewhere.

West Ham United: Areola, Coufal, Kehrer, Ogbonna (Dawson 90), Emerson, Rice, Downes, Benrahma (Bowen 46), Lanzini (Paquetá 46), Cornet (Fornals 68), Scamacca (Antonio 46). Unused subs: Randolph, Hegyi, Zouma, Clayton, Coventry, Potts, Mubama.

FCSB: Târnovanu, Crețu, Dawa (Haruț 86), Tamm, Radunović, Olaru (Miculescu 69), Edjouma, Oaidă (Radaslavescu 90), Coman (Rusu 90), Cordea, Compagno (Popescu 69). Unused subs: Vlad, Boboc, Bouhenna, Șerban, Pantea, Dulca, Stoica.

Booked: Cornet (39), Ogbonna (47), Emerson (53), Dawa (61), Târnovanu (65), Oaidă (82).

Referee: Benoît Bastien (France).