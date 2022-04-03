West Ham eclipse Everton ahead of big Europa League night

The Hammers kept next year’s European qualification hopes alive as they climbed into fifth place with a thoroughly deserved victory over the 10-man Toffees, who remain in a sticky spot just three points clear of the drop zone.

Certainly, this fourth successive home win in all competitions proved to be the perfect confidence-booster ahead of West Ham’s tricky Europa League quarter-final against Olympique Lyonnais back at London Stadium on Thursday evening.

Having last netted on the opening day of the campaign, Aaron Cresswell made the long wait for his second goal of the season all that more worthwhile, when he gave the Hammers an interval lead with a stunning 20-yard free-kick.

And although Mason Holgate – a late call into the visitors’ starting line-up - conjured up an Everton equaliser with a deflected shot on 53 minutes, the returning Jarrod Bowen soon fired home the match-winner on the hour mark, before Everton’s cause became yet harder with the dismissal of Michael Keane midway through the second period.

Returning from the international break, the Hammers had made three changes from the side that lost at Tottenham Hotspur a fortnight ago as fit-again Bowen made a welcome return alongside Ryan Fredericks and Pablo Fornals in place of injured duo Ben Johnson and Manuel Lanzini, while Arthur Masuaku took his place on the bench, where Vladimír Coufal’s renewed presence gave David Moyes a boost, too.

Bowen may have been absent since hobbling away with a heel injury at Liverpool in early March but he was clearly trying to make up for lost time and he was involved in all of the early action, setting up Michail Antonio for an early deflected shot, before trying his luck with a 20-yarder that flew into Jordan Pickford’s clutches.

Then, with a dozen minutes on the clock, Bowen was involved in the thick of things once more, when West Ham launched a free-flowing counter-attack that led to Saïd Benrahma playing in Fornals in a move that climaxed with the Everton and England keeper bravely diving into the Spaniard’s studs at the far post.

Everton - kicking off in 17th spot, nine places and 23 points below Moyes' men - had crashed out of the FA Cup quarter-finals last time out and, following his side’s four-goal thrashing at Crystal Palace, former Hammers’ Academy graduate Frank Lampard had intended to make five changes to his starting XI.

An injury to Donny van de Beek in the warm-up, however, gave Holgate an unexpected late reprieve, while Demarai Gray, Alex Iwobi, Vitali Mykolenko and Dominic Calvert-Lewin also returned to the Merseysiders’ line-up.

The Toffees had arrived at London Stadium having lost just one of their last 13 Premier League away matches against West Ham but this campaign has not been a happy one on the road for Lampard’s men, who have only picked up six points on their travels this season.

As the half-hour mark approached, however, the escaping Richarlison almost struck first against the run of play when he rounded Łukasz Fabiański but Fredericks recovered to thwart the Brazilian in the act of shooting.

That proved to be a pivotal moment for both sides for, on 32 minutes, the Hammers had taken the lead themselves.

Holgate’s clumsy foul on the barnstorming Bowen 20 yards out was committed in the perfect spot for Cresswell, who curled the consequent free-kick under the right-hand angle as the flapping Pickford groped at thin air.

Shortly afterwards, Keane was tellingly booked for cynically tugging back the fleeing Antonio before Richarlison then curled over from 20 yards.

But the final word of a first half dominated by the men in claret and blue almost went to Antonio, who looked set to double the home lead just seconds before the interval but after being released by Benrahma and drawing Pickford, the angle became too tight and the off-balance striker only succeeded in slicing his shot into the side-netting.

Just after the restart, Declan Rice uncharacteristically lost possession on the halfway line and that allowed Iwobi to surge forward before playing in Calvert-Lewin, whose rising 15-yarder grazed the left-hand upright.

West Ham may have survived that one but, on 53 minutes, the encircled Fabiański failed to get a clean punch on Gray’s inswinging corner and, with Richarlison picking up the pieces, he prodded back to Holgate whose 18-yarder took a critical deflection off Fornals as it scorched inside the right-hand upright.

Lampard’s joy at that Everton equaliser did not last for long, though.

Indeed, within a mere five minutes of that leveller, Fornals then sent Antonio racing clear and, although, the helplessly-exposed Everton keeper managed to deny the Jamaican international with an outstretched leg, he was then powerless to prevent the supporting Bowen from mopping up the loose ball and slotting the Hammers back into the lead with his 13th goal of the season.

Things then went from bad to worse for Everton when Keane was dismissed for collecting a second yellow card for a second foul on his nemesis Antonio and suddenly there was an even bigger Merseyside mountain to climb for the 10 men.

Cresswell’s consequent free-kick was not so accurate this time around and, after Mark Noble replaced the inevitably tiring Bowen, Benrahma curled wide before standing down for Andriy Yarmolenko.

But by now the job was done and with another three precious Premier League points in the bag, West Ham can now look forward to that exciting Europa League encounter against Lyon in four days’ time.

West Ham: Fabiański, Fredericks, Cresswell, Zouma, Dawson, Souček, Rice, Fornals, Benrahma (Yarmolenko 81), Bowen (Noble 70), Antonio. Unused subs: Areola, Coufal, Vlašić, Diop, Masuaku, Král, Alese.

Everton: Pickford, Kenny, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Doucouré, Holgate, Gray, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin (Gordon 78). Unused subs: Begović, Lonergan, Branthwaite, Rondón, El Ghazi, Alli, Price, Dobbin.

Booked: Keane (33), Holgate (83), Cresswell (90+3). Sent off: Keane (65).

Referee: Michael Oliver.



