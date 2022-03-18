News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
West Ham United to face Lyon in Europa League quarter-finals

Lee Power

Published: 12:49 PM March 18, 2022
West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko (left) celebrates scoring their winning goal against Sevilla with Michail Antonio

West Ham United have been drawn against Lyon in the Europa League quarter-finals.

The Hammers booked their place in the last eight with a memorable 2-0 extra-time win over six-time winners Sevilla, as Tomas Soucek and Andriy Yarmolenko found the net at a raucous London Stadium.

And Thursday night's success saw David Moyes' men overturn the 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Spain to progress, while Lyon beat Porto 2-1 on aggregate, drawing 1-1 in France after a 1-0 win in Portugal.

Should they come through that match-up, West Ham will face the winner of the quarter-final tie between Eintracht Frankfurt and Barcelona in the last four.

Win that, and they will be the designated 'home' team in the final.

The two-legged quarter-finals will take place on April 7 and 14, with the semi-final ties on April 28 and May 5.

The final, at Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium is on Wednesday May 18.

Europa League, quarter-finals: RB Leipzig v Atalanta; Eintracht Frankfurt v Barcelona; West Ham United v Lyon; Braga v Rangers.

Semi-finals: RB Leipzig or Atalanta v Braga or Rangers; West Ham United or Lyon v Eintracht Frankfurt or Barcelona.


