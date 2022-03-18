West Ham United to face Lyon in Europa League quarter-finals
- Credit: PA
West Ham United have been drawn against Lyon in the Europa League quarter-finals.
The Hammers booked their place in the last eight with a memorable 2-0 extra-time win over six-time winners Sevilla, as Tomas Soucek and Andriy Yarmolenko found the net at a raucous London Stadium.
And Thursday night's success saw David Moyes' men overturn the 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Spain to progress, while Lyon beat Porto 2-1 on aggregate, drawing 1-1 in France after a 1-0 win in Portugal.
Should they come through that match-up, West Ham will face the winner of the quarter-final tie between Eintracht Frankfurt and Barcelona in the last four.
Win that, and they will be the designated 'home' team in the final.
The two-legged quarter-finals will take place on April 7 and 14, with the semi-final ties on April 28 and May 5.
The final, at Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium is on Wednesday May 18.
Europa League, quarter-finals: RB Leipzig v Atalanta; Eintracht Frankfurt v Barcelona; West Ham United v Lyon; Braga v Rangers.
Semi-finals: RB Leipzig or Atalanta v Braga or Rangers; West Ham United or Lyon v Eintracht Frankfurt or Barcelona.