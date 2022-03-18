West Ham United to face Lyon in Europa League quarter-finals

West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko (left) celebrates scoring their winning goal against Sevilla with Michail Antonio - Credit: PA

West Ham United have been drawn against Lyon in the Europa League quarter-finals.

The Hammers booked their place in the last eight with a memorable 2-0 extra-time win over six-time winners Sevilla, as Tomas Soucek and Andriy Yarmolenko found the net at a raucous London Stadium.

And Thursday night's success saw David Moyes' men overturn the 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Spain to progress, while Lyon beat Porto 2-1 on aggregate, drawing 1-1 in France after a 1-0 win in Portugal.

Should they come through that match-up, West Ham will face the winner of the quarter-final tie between Eintracht Frankfurt and Barcelona in the last four.

Win that, and they will be the designated 'home' team in the final.

The two-legged quarter-finals will take place on April 7 and 14, with the semi-final ties on April 28 and May 5.

The final, at Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium is on Wednesday May 18.

Europa League, quarter-finals: RB Leipzig v Atalanta; Eintracht Frankfurt v Barcelona; West Ham United v Lyon; Braga v Rangers.

Semi-finals: RB Leipzig or Atalanta v Braga or Rangers; West Ham United or Lyon v Eintracht Frankfurt or Barcelona.



