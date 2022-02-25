West Ham handed Sevilla last-16 tie in Europa League

West Ham United fans outside London Stadium before the Premier League match against Newcastle United - Credit: PA

West Ham United have been drawn against Sevilla in the last 16 of the Europa League.

David Moyes' men, having topped Group H above Dinamo Zagreb, Rapid Vienna and Genk, were seeded and will travel to Spain for the first leg on Thursday March 10, then host the return meeting at London Stadium on March 17.

Sevilla are bidding to win the competition for a record seventh time - and will host the final in May.

They finished third in their Champions League group behind Lille and RB Salzburg, are coached by former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui and include former Tottenham player Erik Lamela and ex-Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic in their squad.

The two clubs have not previously met in competition.

West Ham United manager David Moyes - Credit: PA

Europa League last 16

Rangers v Red Star Belgrade

SC Braga v Monaco

FC Porto v Lyon

Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen

Sevilla v WEST HAM UNITED

Barcelona v Galatasaray

RB Leipzig v Spartak Moscow

Real Betis v Eintracht Frankfurt