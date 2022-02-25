News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > Sport

West Ham handed Sevilla last-16 tie in Europa League

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 11:23 AM February 25, 2022
Updated: 11:49 AM February 25, 2022
West Ham United fans outside London Stadium before the Premier League match against Newcastle United

West Ham United fans outside London Stadium before the Premier League match against Newcastle United - Credit: PA

West Ham United have been drawn against Sevilla in the last 16 of the Europa League.

David Moyes' men, having topped Group H above Dinamo Zagreb, Rapid Vienna and Genk, were seeded and will travel to Spain for the first leg on Thursday March 10, then host the return meeting at London Stadium on March 17.

Sevilla are bidding to win the competition for a record seventh time - and will host the final in May.

They finished third in their Champions League group behind Lille and RB Salzburg, are coached by former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui and include former Tottenham player Erik Lamela and ex-Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic in their squad.

The two clubs have not previously met in competition.

West Ham United manager David Moyes

West Ham United manager David Moyes - Credit: PA

Europa League last 16

Rangers v Red Star Belgrade

Most Read

  1. 1 Three men wanted following West Ham v Brighton fight
  2. 2 NHS worker who died of Covid 'didn't have correct PPE'
  3. 3 Woman, 19, 'spat at' by alleged stalker after turning down date
  1. 4 Plaistow man admits killing grandmother in violent attack
  2. 5 Wanted: Four jailed, two others sought after violent robberies, burglaries
  3. 6 Harrold 'really proud' to lead Leyton Orient
  4. 7 West Ham handed Sevilla last-16 tie in Europa League
  5. 8 Tesco and Waitrose recall products over salmonella fears
  6. 9 Cop fatally injured elderly pedestrian at crossing, court told
  7. 10 West Ham man, 27, found dead days after seeking help from A&E

SC Braga v Monaco

FC Porto v Lyon

Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen

Sevilla v WEST HAM UNITED

Barcelona v Galatasaray

RB Leipzig v Spartak Moscow

Real Betis v Eintracht Frankfurt

Newham News

Don't Miss

The London Stadium (originally known as the Olympic Stadium), now home to West Ham United football c

West Ham fans to protest against Saudi Arabian takeover of Newcastle United

Anthony Harwood

Logo Icon
Daniel Joslin, 40, is wanted after failing to comply with a registered sex offender notification and a breach of court bail

London Live News

Absconding registered sex offender last seen in east London

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Mark Woolcock who died from Covid-19 on April 20, 2020 at Newham University Hospital

London Live News

Inquest: NHS worker who died from Covid-19 ‘did not feel safe’ without PPE

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A tree down on a parked van in Millfield Lane, by Hampstead Heath.

London Live News | Gallery

Gallery: Storm Eunice leaves trail of destruction across London

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon