Published: 4:41 PM December 27, 2020

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek (right) scores his side's second goal of the game against Brighton & Hove Albion at London Stadium - Credit: PA

The Hammers twice came from behind to rescue a festive point against the Seagulls at London Stadium, where the script had probably already been written long before kick-off.

Brighton had not lost to West Ham in any of their previous half-dozen Premier League meetings, while the last three matches between these two sides had also ended all square.

With David Moyes' mens well and truly looking lost with neither compass nor map before the break it had been no real surprise when Neal Maupay gave the visitors an interval lead with his fifth goal of the campaign.

But the Hammers started to find themselves after the Scot introduced Andriy Yarmolenko and Manuel Lanzini for the restart and Ben Johnson duly levelled on the hour with his first-ever senior goal in a claret and blue shirt.

And although Lewis Dunk controversially restored Brighton’s lead, Tomáš Souček then secured a share of the spoils when he netted for the fourth time this season, with nine minutes to spare.

Monday evening’s 3-0 defeat at Chelsea meant that the Hammers had gone into Christmas in 10th spot - seven places and nine points above the Seagulls - and following that loss at Stamford Bridge, Moyes made just one change with left-back Johnson coming in for substitute Pablo Fornals as the Scot reverted to his favoured three-man central defensive formation.

West Ham may have forced four corners inside the opening quarter-hour but all they had to show for their early efforts was a Declan Rice effort that ricocheted behind for a corner, while Jarrod Bowen – supporting Sébastien Haller at every opportunity – also hooked one over the top.

Brighton had arrived in the capital with just one win in their last dozen outings and, following last Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United, Graham Potter had made two switches with Dan Burn and Danny Welbeck replacing Aaron Connolly and substitute Jöel Veltman.

The wily, workmanlike Welbeck had stepped from the bench to level against the Blades seven days ago and, buoyed by that starting spot, the former England striker soon fired an angled effort behind, before Maupay then saw his 20-yarder deflect off Angelo Ogbonna.

With the contest mainly being played out in a congested middle third, goal chances remained scarce but as the half-hour mark approached, Leandro Trossard’s corner was met full on by Adam Webster, whose eight-yard header produced the first save of the afternoon from the well-placed, Łukasz Fabiański.

Solly March then broke forward and ripped a tightly-angled shot into the side-netting and, as the Hammers increasingly found themselves struggling to get anywhere near to the Brighton goal, Welbeck was just a shoelace short of connecting with Trossard’s awkward cross in the six-yard box.

After Aaron Cresswell’s low shot was blocked, March then forced Fabiański into a low stop but whereas Robert Sánchez had not had a save to make, the Seagulls with 62 per cent of first-half possession were looking like the only team capable of breaking the deadlock.

Sure enough, on 44 minutes, Burn burned forward from halfway before playing a one-two with March and drilling a low ball into the danger zone, where Maupay failed to control under pressure from Ogbonna.

But unfortunately for the Hammers, in trying to clear the threat, Rice could only prod the ball back into the path of the Brighton striker, who gleefully took full advantage of his second chance to sweep a low eight-yarder beyond Fabianski and give Brighton an interval lead.

For the majority of the opening period it had been obvious that the home formation had lacked attacking force and flair and Moyes responded in time for the restart by introducing Lanzini and Yarmolenko in place of skipper Mark Noble and the unfortunate Bowen, whose withdrawal means that he has now been subbed off 14 times this season - a Premier League high.

It was to prove a telling switch for, on the hour mark, Rice and Vladimír Coufal combined to play in the overlapping Yarmolenko, who crossed into the six-yard box where the tumbling Lanzini - realising that his route to goal was blocked – cleverly played the ball into the path of Johnson, who confidently curled a 10-yarder beyond Sánchez and under the left-hand angle.

Having played his part in that welcome equaliser, Lanzini then volleyed wide from 20 yards but just as West Ham looked like they were going to start creating more long-overdue chances, it was Brighton who controversially regained the initiative with 20 minutes remaining.

Trossard’s quick, short corner was collected by March, who crossed towards the edge of the six-yard box, where Souček’s diving, headed clearance unluckily flew straight into Dunk, who appeared to control with a combination of midriff, elbow and knee before half-volleying the dropping loose ball into the roof of the net from just a couple of yards.

West Ham protested at the potential use of an arm but after a Video Assistant Referee review, Dunk’s first goal of the season was allowed to stand.

Then, in a curious twist of fate, those two main protagonists in that Seagulls goal were involved in the Hammers equaliser on 81 minutes.

This time, it was a Cresswell corner that found its way into the Brighton six-yard box and now Dunk’s header deflected onto the inrushing Souček, who obliviously nodded past Sánchez to level and earn West Ham a point ahead of Tuesday night’s tricky trip to Southampton.

HAMMERS: Fabianski, Coufal, Johnson, Cresswell, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Rice, Souček, Noble (Lanzini 46), Bowen (Yarmolenko 46), Haller. Unused subs: Randolph, Benrahma, Snodgrass, Dawson, Fornals, Diop, Fredericks.

SEAGULLS: Sánchez, Burn, White, Dunk, Webster, Bissouma, Trossard, March, Lallana (Alzate 46), Maupay (Jahanbaksh 89), Welbeck (Groß 83). Unused subs: Steele, Mac Allister, Pröpper, Zeqiri, Bernardo, Veltman.

Referee: Simon Hooper.