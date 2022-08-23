News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > Sport

West Ham United need to raise standards says Rice

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 5:00 PM August 23, 2022
West Ham United manager David Moyes and Declan Rice

West Ham United manager David Moyes (left) and Declan Rice at London Stadium - Credit: PA

West Ham United captain Declan Rice says they need to raise their standards - and fast.

Three straight defeats see them bottom of the Premier League table as they head to Denmark for the second leg of their Europa Conference League play-off with Viborg FF on Thursday (6pm).

And Rice, who is suspended after missing last week's 3-1 win at London Stadium, knows they need to improve as they also visit Aston Villa on Sunday (2pm).

“I was up in the stand on Thursday night watching the game against Viborg, and the game looks totally different when you’re sitting there compared to when you’re on the pitch," he told whufc.com.

"The second you have to make a decision, knowing the next pass and how quick everything moves, on the field it’s really tough, but we’re a good team and we just need to get our confidence back, be free-flowing, create chances and get the fans on their feet. We’ve got the players to do that, it’s down to us to do it.

"Of course, but Villa in the next [Premier League] game is tough, then it’s Spurs and Chelsea. We don’t want to be down in the bottom half of the table for the season, so we need to raise our standards, we need to be better. We need to win the game next week, it’s a simple as that.

"We need to go out there, give everything, leave nothing on the pitch and walk away with three points."

Most Read

  1. 1 Otas Sarkus death: Charity doubles reward in bid to convict killers
  2. 2 'Several weeks' of disruption if waste strike goes ahead, mayor warns
  3. 3 Elizabeth line: Date confirmed for extension to services into central London
  1. 4 'Do not eat' - Lidl recalls product over bacteria fears
  2. 5 Newham A Level results 2022: Live updates for borough's schools
  3. 6 West Ham United need to raise standards says Rice
  4. 7 'Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk reign as park goes electro'
  5. 8 Jailed: Eight east London offenders locked up in July
  6. 9 Reward offered to trace Maryland fatal stabbing 'suspect'
  7. 10 Closing date nears for Newham Business Awards entrants

The Hammers were left empty-handed again after a 2-0 home defeat against Brighton at the weekend, when Alexis Mac Allister netted a first-half penalty and Leandro Trossard struck midway through the second half.

And Rice says they need to stick together to arrest their slide, adding: "I’m annoyed and disappointed because this is not the level we have set over the last two years.

"We know as a group of players if you lose the first three games you’re constantly chasing, and we don’t want to do that.

"As a group of lads, last year and the year before we were so good because we were honest, we stayed together, we worked our socks off on the pitch and gave everything.

"I think from the start in these first three games we’re feeling a little bit sorry for ourselves. There’s no easy game in the Premier League so unless you start to work and get three points on the board you’ll be chasing."

Football
West Ham United
Newham News

Don't Miss

Winston Reid, West Ham United

Football

West Ham United tie is big deal for Danes warns Reid

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon
West Ham United third kit

Football

West Ham United reveal Thames Ironworks-inspired third kit

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon
Two Newham College students performing science experiment

Newham College | Interview

Colleges offer 'alternative paths' towards fruitful careers, principal says

Tara Mewawalla

Author Picture Icon
Transport for London (TfL) has been urged to reconsider proposals to cut bus services in London 

London Assembly: TfL urged to rethink plans to cut 78 bus routes

Joe Talora, LDRS

Logo Icon