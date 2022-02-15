West Ham ready for 'big games which could define season' says Rice

West Ham captain Declan Rice says they will be ready for 'big games which could define our season' as they prepare to host Newcastle United on Saturday (12.30pm).

An injury-time goal from Craig Dawson rescued a 2-2 draw at Leicester City on Sunday, which left the Hammers in fourth place but with Manchester United and Arsenal now breathing down their necks in the race for Champions League football.

Rice told whufc.com: "As a squad last year we were incredible. This year, we’re still around the top four spots, when many people doubted us this season with there being more games.

"We’re still really positive. We’re a great bunch of lads and we’ll take each game as it comes, but it was a good point here and we’ll move on to Newcastle.

"Usually we’re very good away from home and we put up strong performances. Eight points in our last eight games doesn’t sound the best, but we’re still where we are in the table.

"There’s still a long way to go and we need to be positive. There’s one objective for us, and that’s to finish as high as possible.

"The games are coming thick and fast. It’s so important we do everything right to recover for our games. We spoke about it as a group of lads.

"We know we’ve got big games coming up in the next couple of weeks which could define our season, and we’ll be ready."

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (centre) celebrates with Michail Antonio and Declan Rice after scoring their first goal at Leicester - Credit: PA

Jarrod Bowen had given David Moyes' men an early lead at the King Power Stadium, but Youri Tielemans levelled from the penalty spot just before the break after Aaron Cresswell handled.

Ricardo Pereira headed the Foxes in front just before the hour mark, but Dawson converted a late Bowen corner to ensure some reward.

Rice added: "The first half, we were excellent. We really stopped them playing through the lines and counter-attacked on them well. We could have used our chances better.

"Obviously, it was a sloppy penalty for us to give away, and in the second half they were really on top, but we’ve been working really hard on our set-pieces and Daws is incredible in the air. It was a good point in the end.

"It’s because of the way we push each other as lads. It’s what the manager’s driving on in training and in games.

"We could've been two or three up in the first half and the game would have looked very different. The penalty swings in their favour and then it’s a game of two halves.

"To get the equaliser at the end was a big point for us, considering where we are in the table and where we want to get to."