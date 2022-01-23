West Ham 'gutted' by Old Trafford defeat says captain Rice

West Ham United captain Declan Rice admitted his side were 'gutted' to suffer a last-gasp 1-0 defeat at Manchester United on Saturday.

Marcus Rashford snatched the points for the home side at Old Trafford in the final seconds of injury time, when it looked like David Moyes' Hammers would be heading back to London with a share of the spoils.

And Rice told whufc.com: "We’re gutted. It was a real kick in the teeth.

"We fought so well. There was very little in the game, so I think a draw would have probably been a fair result.

"We’re such a good counter-attacking side, and even when it was going to the latter stages of the game, we still had the energy to get forward.

"To end like that and get counter-attacked on in the last 30 seconds, and to concede a goal, was a real kick in the teeth.

"In the game against Leeds last week, we were too open, not how we usually are. We’re a compact side and we don’t usually let many teams in.

"You could see that today. Manchester United didn’t really create that many clear-cut chances. We knew we had to be compact and hard to beat, and until the last ten seconds, we really were."

In a game of few chances, Jarrod Bowen fired into the side netting for the visitors and Tomas Soucek glanced a header wide with only four minutes left.

And Rashford's goal allowed Ralf Rangnick's men to climb above the Hammers into fourth place heading into a break from Premier League action.

Manchester United's Harry Maguire (right) and West Ham United's Tomas Soucek battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Old Trafford - Credit: PA

But Rice added: "We need to still look at where we are in the table. There’s still a positive light there.

"We’re still up there, competing, but we knew how big today was. The manager knew that, we knew it as players, and you could see we were much more compact than we were against Leeds. We just didn’t have that cutting edge.

"There’s a break now and I think it’ll be good for our lads, who played so many games. We’ll come back and be ready for the next one to push again.

"We always give the big teams a game, whether that’s Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City or United. Obviously, we’ve beaten Chelsea and Liverpool this year ,and it was close away at City, so we’re always going to compete with them.

"If we want to compete against these types of teams, when you come to these types of venues you want to put on performances."