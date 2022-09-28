Rice looking to lift West Ham on return from England duty

England's Declan Rice (left) and Germany's Jamal Musiala battle for the ball at Wembley Stadium - Credit: PA

Declan Rice will return from international duty with England looking to lift West Ham United as they host Wolves in the Premier League this weekend.

Rice played every minute of the Nations League games against Italy and Germany, as Gareth Southgate's men lost 1-0 in Milan last Friday, but drew 3-3 at Wembley on Monday.

Clubmate Jarron Bowen was an unused substitute in the first fixture, but left out of the 23-man matchday squad in the second.

And Rice, whose performances alongside the impressive Jude Bellingham provided one of the highlights, revealed his excitement at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar in November.

"The squad is not selected yet, noone knows who is going to a World Cup, but the thought of being picked and getting to go is a childhood dream," he told the BBC.

"We're very lucky, in privileged positions, where there are so many players that could play for England.

"You have to take every game as it comes. We've got to cram so many Premier League games in as well, so your mind is switching between the two.

"But knowing it's a World Cup, there is that added excitement of knowing, it's really close now.

England's Declan Rice (left) and Italy's Jorginho in action in Milan - Credit: PA

"It's obviously been built up and spoke about so much. It's about when we get there, doing it on the occasion.

"And I feel like when we talk about it as players, now we know it's getting closer, that excitement and fire in your stomach is starting to come. You're really looking forward to it.

"To hopefully go to a World Cup would be an honour."

The Hammers find themselves sitting in the bottom three as they return to action, having lost 1-0 at Everton in their last outing.

Wolves are just above them in the table, with only one win to their name, and Rice is away of the spotlight being on David Moyes' side.

But he is ready to embrace the challenge and get back to the day job at London Stadium in the 5.30pm game on Saturday.

"In football, nothing is ever going to be perfect," added Rice.

"There's going to be blips, there's going to be some moments when you're not in form, some moments where you feel on top of the world.

"Some moments where goals go in, some moments when goals don't. That's football.

"I've got a couple of mates who are West Ham fans, so they're constantly asking me stuff.

"Being a footballer, there comes that added responsibility, you're watched more, scrutinised more.

"You've got to be careful with some stuff you do but I am a normal person.

"I do love playing football, I know my job, I respect my job but also I like to have a bit of fun as well.

"That's why sometimes I do interact with fans, have a laugh or comment on a few things. That's me, that's who I am, and I don't think I'll ever change."