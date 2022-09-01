Moyes 'encouraged' by West Ham United derby display

West Ham United boss David Moyes said he felt encouraged by what he saw in his side's 1-1 draw with Tottenham at London Stadium.

The visitors had a penalty, awarded when Harry Kane's header hit the arm of Aaron Cresswell, overturned by VAR before Thilo Kehrer diverted a Kane cross into his own net.

But Tomas Soucek levelled with a fine finish in the second half, after a clever flick by Michail Antonio, and the Hammers might have snatched a late winner when Vladimir Coufal's cutback was left by new signings Lucas Paqueta and Emerson Palmieri.

But Moyes said: "A draw is a good result but I'd like to have won it. The turning point was the penalty going in our favour.

"As the game went on we grew into it. We stuck at it. I'm encouraged by what I'm seeing. We're trying to build towards a new side."

Club record signing Paqueta made his debut as a substitute to a rapturous welcome, despite Moyes admitting beforehand that the Brazilian had not so much as passed a ball to his new teammates having only arrived in a £52million deal from Lyon on Monday.

Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (bottom) and West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta battle for the ball - Credit: PA

But when Coufal crossed into the box with four minutes left, Paqueta and Emerson appeared to leave it to each other 10 yards from goal as the chance went begging.

Moyes added: "It's difficult, he'd never trained with us because we didn't have time, but we knew enough about him that he could be creative.

"It was a small cameo, but I'm really looking forward to working with him."

West Ham will now head to Chelsea on Saturday with the words of Spurs boss Antonio Conte - who won the Premier League title at Stamford Bridge in 2017 - ringing in their ears regarding the usage of VAR.

Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison (second right) and West Ham United's Emerson Palmieri (second left) are separated during the Premier League match at London Stadium - Credit: PA

The Italian said: "I don't like to comment on referees' decisions but I'd like to because the referee's decision was right!

"I said to him at the end of the first half 'you have taken the right decision' and VAR for sure embarrassed the referee. To make him change a right decision was really strange.

"In England they have to learn much more to use the VAR in the right way. You have to study very well and be more accurate.

"In the end I think we had the opportunity to get three points, we have to be a bit disappointed with the result on one hand.

"But on the other it's not easy to play against West Ham in this stadium. We conceded a goal we could avoid, but in the end one point is good."