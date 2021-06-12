Moyes signs new three-year contract at West Ham United

Published: 12:33 PM June 12, 2021

West Ham United has announced that manager David Moyes has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

The Scot has led the Hammers through a resurgent 2020/21 campaign that culminated in a sixth-place finish, securing European qualification through league position for just the third time in the club’s history, and achieving a record Premier League points total in the process.

Since returning to east London in December 2019, Moyes has made a hugely positive impact and his inclusive approach proved a perfect fit for the club.

And that has been accomplished in the most testing circumstances possible, with the COVID pandemic causing a three-month mid-season break and meaning all but two matches since March 2020 have been played without the Claret and Blue Army present.

The 58-year-old, who is closing in on 100 matches in charge at London Stadium and 1,000 competitive games as a manager, is now looking forward to building on the foundations put in place by all at the club and continuing to develop his exciting, hungry and ambitious squad.

“I am delighted to have committed my future to West Ham United,” said Moyes, who ranks fourth all-time in Premier League matches managed with 583, behind only Arsène Wenger, Sir Alex Ferguson and former West Ham boss Harry Redknapp.

“This is where I want to be and I’m happy. I’m excited to be given this opportunity to build on what we all have already achieved here. The owners and I are fully aligned with how we want to keep developing and improving the football club.

“The board and everyone at the club have been fantastic to work with, giving me great support and I feel that we are all united in what we want to achieve in the coming years and how we might be able to achieve those things.”

He added to whufc.com: “We have made tremendous progress in the past 15 months and that has been a collective effort from everyone at the club. The players really have been superb but the challenge is for our standards to continue developing. We must keep pushing boundaries for consistent improvement as we all aim to continue the growing of the club.

“I have said it many times before – West Ham United is a huge club, with a wonderful fanbase and Stadium, and an enormous opportunity for further growth and success. I am really excited by the ambition that we have at the club and we are going to work as hard as we possibly can to keep moving forward and hopefully give our supporters many a great memory.”

Joint-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold told whufc.com: “This is fantastic news and we are delighted that David has committed his long-term future to the club, ensuring great stability going forward.

"His strong work ethic and determination to build success in the right way have proved a perfect fit for West Ham United, and we are all aligned with what needs to be done to keep progressing and improving. The experience of the past 12 months has created a fantastic unity throughout the club and we are very excited about what the future holds for our supporters.”

Moyes’ success has been made possible in part by the outstanding efforts made by his backroom team. One of those members – Alan Irvine, Moyes’ close friend and valued assistant - will remain with the club in a technical advisory role as part of the plans for a new set-up, while first-team coaches Paul Nevin, Stuart Pearce and Kevin Nolan, as well as goalkeeping coach Xavi Valero, are also all set to continue as integral members of the Glaswegian’s backroom staff.