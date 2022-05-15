Moyes: Fantastic to secure European football again

West Ham United boss David Moyes admitted it was fantastic to secure European football for a second straight season after drawing 2-2 with Manchester City.

Jarrod Bowen's first-half brace had the Hammers in dreamland at London Stadium, before Jack Grealish hit back soon after the restart and a Vladimir Coufal own goal ensured the spoils were shared.

Riyad Mahrez saw an 86th-minute penalty saved by Lukasz Fabianski, after Craig Dawson fouled Gabriel Jesus, but the point gained ensured seventh place for the hosts.

And club stalwart Mark Noble bid an emotional goodbye after making his last home appearance for the club - and 549th in all - as a second-half substitute.

Former West Ham United player Sir Trevor Brooking (left) presents Mark Noble with a framed shirt to mark his last home game for the club - Credit: PA

Moyes said: "It would've been better if it was a win but a draw is an excellent result. It was fitting for Mark Noble, and he played as well.

"It's great for him and his family, he's got a lot of them here and it's great they got to see him play."

Moyes' side could still pip Manchester United for sixth place and a return to the Europa League, having reached the semi-finals of the competition this term.

"I'm happy because remaining in a similar position is difficult," he added.

"How many teams break into the top six? We did it last year and we are close this year. I want to get in amongst it and upset it if we can.

"For us to get European football again is fantastic. The only disappointment was not being able to hang onto fourth or fifth, but that was always going to be hard."

The tearful 35-year-old Noble soaked up the acclaim from all around the ground including, bizarrely, Prince Albert II of Monaco, a friend of the midfielder.

With a soliloquy from East End royalty Danny Dyer, a giant number 16 shirt in the middle of the pitch and cards spelling out his name in the stands, West Ham were not going to let one of their favourite sons leave quietly after 18 years of service.



