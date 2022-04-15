Moyes hails 'really sound group of players' at West Ham United

What a difference two years makes.

During the early days of the global pandemic, with soccer in shutdown, David Moyes spent lockdown helping to deliver vital provisions to his vulnerable North-West neighbours, in need.

And further south, the newly-installed West Ham United manager was acutely aware that his hamstrung Hammers were, indeed, going south as they sat outside the dreaded drop-zone on goal-difference, alone.

Fast forward to spring 2022 and the flying Scotsman can now look forward to the prospect of a Europa League semi-final encounter against Eintracht Frankfurt thanks to last night’s fabulous 3-0 victory at Olympique Lyonnais.

“Two years ago, we were nearly relegated and now we’re in the semi-finals of the Europa League. We’re thrilled and I can’t quite put this into words,” insisted the modest Moyes after masterminding a French revolution at the Groupama Stadium that saw the Hammers progress into the tournament’s last four with an astonishing 4-1 aggregate advantage.

“But a lot of this is due to the fact that I’ve had a really sound group of players around me.

“Most people would’ve made Lyon favourites coming into the second leg and I had to find a way to win. How could we overcome Lyon?

“They played well in the first 20 minutes or so and we were finding it hard to stop them coming forward but we showed resilience and I’m incredibly proud of this performance.

“Winning is the most important thing and sometimes that has to overtake style and, although we had a makeshift back line, we showed a great squad ethic to come out here to France and get this result.

“Declan Rice was outstanding and he shone more and more as the game went on, while Craig Dawson is just getting better and better with every game he plays and, although Michail Antonio might not have scored, I thought he had his best game for ages.”

With his father and brother proudly looking on from the stands, Moyes was in the dug-out watching the determined Dawson nod the Hammers in front, before the Rolls-Royce-like Rice doubled the lead just ahead of the interval.

“That first goal gave us an energy, while the second came at a good time,” observed the 58-year-old, whose side then carried on from where they left off in the first half, making it 3-0 just after the restart thanks to top-scorer Jarrod Bowen’s 15th goal of the season.

“That third one killed the game," said Moyes.

"We may have won but, remember, we’re not holding the trophy so we won’t be dancing around just yet,” he added, clearly anxious to find the right blend for his cocktail of confidence and caution ahead of an Eintracht encounter that will rekindle memories of Hammers’ epic European Cup Winners’ semi-final victory back in April 1976.

“We’re still learning and need to improve on quite few things but right now we seem to be on a fast motorway. Let’s just hope that it continues.”