West Ham lacked clinical edge against Liverpool says Moyes

West Ham United manager David Moyes reacts on the touchline after a missed chance for Manuel Lanzini at Anfield - Credit: PA

West Ham boss David Moyes left Anfield without a win for the 18th time, following his side's 1-0 loss to Liverpool on Saturday evening.

Sadio Mane's 27th-minute goal proved the difference between the two sides and set an unwanted Premier League record for one manager at a single ground.

The Hammers, already missing England midfielder Declan Rice through illness, suffered a blow when Jarrod Bowen - making a club-record 78th successive Premier League appearance - had to be helped off late in the second half.

Moyes said: "Jarrod looks like something in his heel. It happened in the tackle with (Andy) Robertson.

"I was hoping that it wasn't too bad but what I didn't like was he came off with no weight bearing. We will get him scanned.

"It is not an obvious-looking injury, it looks like he has been caught near the Achilles or the heel."

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen receives treatment before going off injured at Anfield - Credit: PA

On the performance, which made it just two wins in the last seven league matches to halt their progress towards the top four, Moyes added: "I thought we played better than we had done, the performance levels were much better.

"We found it difficult in the opening 15-20 minutes but I thought we grew into the game, we had shots on goal, we got behind Liverpool, we had one or two huge opportunities.

"We were just lacking that little bit of edge. Against the top teams we need to be more clinical."

Pablo Fornals had an effort cleared off the line by Trent Alexander-Arnold, while Manuel Lanzini ballooned a glorious chance over the crossbar in the second half.

Alexander-Arnold provided a career-best 16th assist on Mane's goal and saw Andy Robertson and Naby Keita produced goal-preventing tackles to deny the Hammers.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp celebrated his side's defending, after a 12th successive victory in a game in which Virgil van Dijk set a record of remaining 60 league matches unbeaten at home.

He said: "All these situations were like scoring a goal. It would not be a tactic, the organisation was wrong.

"Because of the situation West Ham had we felt in a bit of a rush and needed to finish the game off. We needed to be calm and we couldn't finish it off.

"When you are not perfectly organised or you don't win the decisive challenge you have to use your legs, passion, big heart to defend.

"Robbo, Naby, then Ali (Alisson Becker) - we knew we needed some luck in these moments and some proper defending in a way but I think it is difficult to deny them (chances) over 95 minutes."