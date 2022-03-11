News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > Sport

Bowen remains 'major doubt' says West Ham boss Moyes

Logo Icon

PA Sport

Published: 4:13 PM March 11, 2022
West Ham United manager David Moyes (left) during a training session at Rush Green

West Ham United manager David Moyes (left) during a training session at Rush Green - Credit: PA

West Ham's top scorer Jarrod Bowen remains a major doubt for next week's Europa League second leg against Sevilla.

England hopeful Bowen has undergone scans on the heel injury he suffered in last weekend's defeat at Liverpool, which forced him to miss the 1-0 first-leg loss in Spain, but the club are still in the dark about the extent of the problem.

"I have no idea at the moment," said manager David Moyes. "We're still trying to clear up exactly the injury.

"In all the scans and information we have it does not look too bad, but his action coming off the pitch at Anfield made it look more serious than we thought. And that has not added up.

"Since then Jarrod is slightly improving but not as fast as we hoped. We did not think it was anything serious. So we are still trying to get to the bottom of it.

"Maybe we'll get back and Jarrod is OK. It could just be one of those things."

Moyes confirmed on Friday afternoon that Bowen would definitely not be available for the home Premier League match against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Most Read

  1. 1 Jailed: Men repeatedly stabbed 'rival gang member' in Canning Town shop
  2. 2 Wanted: Woman with Hackney and Newham links sought after theft offences
  3. 3 Ilford dog breeder killed baby girl in 'terrible assault', court told
  1. 4 Council homes named after Canning Town-born pioneering footballer
  2. 5 How to claim the £150 council tax rebate
  3. 6 Rise in east London Covid patients over first week of March
  4. 7 Sadiq Khan: 'Rents are forcing two-hour journeys for London workers'
  5. 8 Man in hospital after East Ham stabbing
  6. 9 Newham approves council tax hike
  7. 10 Missed chances frustrate West Ham boss Moyes

Bowen's absence was keenly felt at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium as West Ham missed two gilt-edged chances, through Nikola Vlasic and Manuel Lanzini.

Instead it was a fine finish from Moroccan forward Munir which gave six-time winners Sevilla the slender advantage in the last-16 tie.

Nevertheless, right-back Ben Johnson believes the Hammers can prolong their European adventure.

"Of course, Niko had a chance and Manu had a chance and there were plenty of other opportunities and openings that didn't just quite come off for us," he said.

"It's unfortunate, but at least we have another opportunity in the second leg to put it right. Our fans will be behind us and hopefully we can get an early goal and see what we can do.

"Of course, the away goal isn't part of it now, but we would have liked to have got a goal.

"But I think we're a good threat, and hopefully that will stand us in good stead."

Newham News

Don't Miss

Best Turkish Kebab East Ham took home first prize at the British Kebab Awards

London Live News

East Ham kebab shop voted best London takeaway

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
L-R: Islam Ilyas, Josie Le, Zain Hafiz,  Raeesa Hussain, Charlotte Morton, Kazmeen ul-Hassan, Ilyan Benamor, Nabel Islam

Education News

Teens win places at private schools such as Eton

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Men with links to Plaistow and Isle of Dogs sought in relation to burglary Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish

London Live News

Two men wanted after robbery at home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Police in Newham are asking anyone who knows this man to please call 101 and quote reference 4698/05mar

London Live News

Wanted: Man sought following Ukraine collection box theft 

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon