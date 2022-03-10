West Ham boss Moyes boosted by Rice return for Sevilla clash

West Ham United have been given a massive boost by the return of Declan Rice for their Europa League last-16 first-leg tie against Sevilla tonight (5.45pm).

Captain Rice missed the Premier League trip to Liverpool last weekend due to illness, with the Hammers losing 1-0 at Anfield and dropping to sixth in the table.

But boss David Moyes said: "Dec’s here with us and having just come through his first training session he's hopefully going to be fit, available and out there.

"But everyone also has to remember that Declan is part of this team - he isn’t the team - and, overall, I've got at fantastic, resilient group of players in this squad and I can’t fault them."

But while 27-cap Rice is set to return to the starting line-up at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, in-form Jarrod Bowen has not travelled to Spain after failing to shake off the heel injury he sustained at Anfield.

"Jarrod's absence will limit us a little bit because he's got an X-factor about his game and has been in good form recently,” added Moyes as he prepares to take on the side sitting second behind Real Madrid in La Liga.

"Obviously, we're going to be missing an important player but, hopefully Jarrod will be back for next Thursday's return at London Stadium.

"Sevilla may also have injuries but remember we're without the likes of Vladimír Coufal and Angelo Ogbonna, too. They've still got a strong squad, regardless, but I still see us having a competitive team to go out there and put on a performance against a side who have had incredible success in the Europa League.

"Alongside Barcelona, they must be viewed as the tournament favourites and their history in this competition has to be a big concern. But it's also giving us a fantastic opportunity to play one of the best teams in European football and we're really looking forward to it.

"We've really grown into the Europa League this season and the last-16 stage, at least, is where I feel that my group of players should be. It's going to be a great game in a great stadium ahead of bringing Sevilla back to London next week. Our boys are excited by this tie.

"I always expect my players to win no matter who we're playing, while I also challenge myself to overcome the opposition's manager," insisted Moyes, who has completely changed the Hammers trajectory since returning to the club in December 2019 to take charge for the second time.

"Whenever you come into a job you want to play in Europe against the elite clubs and the top coaches but it's difficult to qualify and trying to win silverware is a hard job, too.

"I've constantly challenged my squad to get better and although they've still got a long way to go, to still be playing in the Europa League in March is a big thrill for everyone at the football club.

"We're also trying to keep ourselves in a qualifying position for next season, too. It would be another great achievement to get ourselves through because there are a lot of good teams around and while we're always going to be trying, it can be difficult to keep up with the Jones's at times.

"Our supporters would rather be coming out here to Spain, though, than travelling to an away ground for a relegation battle and that's where we were two years ago.

"When I first came here, the job was to stop West Ham from going down but now we've got a team that is being talked about in terms of qualifying for Europe, once again, and that's what I want.

"We've only just started out on a long journey, we're only a little bit into it and we've still got quite some way to go before we can say that we're Europa League regulars but it's a big thing for this club to be here.

"Going forward, I want the new West Ham United to be qualifying every year with a squad of exciting players that fills football stadiums. We're driven by that challenge - let's bring on the best teams and see how we do."