Dawson gives credit to West Ham teammates after Villa victory

West Ham's Craig Dawson looks to challenge Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings as Lukasz Fabianski looks on - Credit: PA

West Ham United defender Craig Dawson paid tribute to his teammates following their 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Second-half goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Pablo Fornals proved decisive, before Jacob Ramsey's last-minute reply at London Stadium.

And Dawson, whose accurate passing out to the flanks caught the eye, felt it was no more than they deserved, following last Thursday's Europa League last-16 first-leg defeat to Sevilla in Spain.

"We were up against a very good side, so it was a great win for us in the end," Dawson told the club website.

"We've had a lot of games, so credit to the lads. We worked ever so hard and got the win.

"Keeping on switching play was key and I thought we did that very well. Credit to the wingers as they took the ball down and attacked them.

"It was good tactical work from us this week. Credit to the lads and all the staff."

Ukrainian international Yarmolenko made his first appearance for the side since the outbreak of hostilities in his homeland as he replaced Michail Antonio early in the second half.

And the 32-year-old broke the deadlock on 70 minutes, controlling a pass from Said Benrahma and firing left-footed past Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez, before dropping to his knees in an emotional celebration.

Centre-back Dawson, who combined well with Kurt Zouma in the heart of West Ham's defence once again, admitted it was a poignant moment for the West Ham players and home fans in a crowd of almost 60,000 ahead of their return leg with Sevilla this coming Thursday (8pm).

He added: "It was a massive moment. It was emotional for him and emotional for everyone. It probably doesn't change anything for him, but it's nice to see him get that goal.

"Yarma is going to be very important for us in the coming weeks, so hopefully he comes on and does the same as he did.

"We'll take confidence from this into Thursday. It's all about recovery now and getting ourselves ready."