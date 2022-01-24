Dawson determined to see West Ham bounce back

West Ham United defender Craig Dawson is determined to bounce back when they return to Premier League action after a short break.

David Moyes' men fell to a 1-0 defeat at Manchester United last weekend, after Marcus Rashford netted with virtually the last kick of the game at Old Trafford.

And that saw them slip to fifth in the table ahead of a blank weekend, before focus turns to the FA Cup fourth-round tie at Kidderminster Harriers on February 5.

"We’re obviously disappointed,” Dawson told whufc.com.

"For them to score in the last seconds was tough to take, but credit to the lads. We worked very hard, but unfortunately we didn’t come away with anything to show for it.

"We knew Manchester United’s qualities and we’d prepared all week trying to prevent them from creating chances. I thought we did that well throughout the game, but Manchester United don’t give up and obviously scored in the final seconds.

"There’s a long way to go in the season, so we’ll be back on the training pitch and working to hopefully put things right."

Dawson, 31, resumed his partnership with the returning Kurt Zouma in the heart of the Hammers defence as they frustrated the home side, who managed just one short on target in normal time.

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (left) and Manchester United's Alex Telles battle for the ball - Credit: PA

Tomas Soucek sent a header just wide for the visitors, before Rashford's last-gasp winner from Edinson Cavani's pullback and with 15 Premier League fixtures still to play, as well as a Europa League campaign to restart, Dawson knows there is plenty of football still to be played.

"On another day, those chances go in," he added.

"Obviously there were a couple of errors from us which led to their goal, which we’re disappointed about, but the lads put in everything throughout the game.

"Credit to the lads for that. We have to get back on the training pitch, pick ourselves up and go again."

Dawson also reserved particular words of praise for influential captain Declan Rice, who shielded the back four with aplomb at Old Trafford.

He said: "He’s obviously a top-class player and getting better week in, week out.

"It’s great to play behind Declan, and he’s clearly got a big future ahead of him."