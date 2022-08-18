Kehrer can 'bring a number of things' to West Ham United

West Ham United's latest signing Thilo Kehrer will 'bring a number of things' to the team, according to first-team coach Billy McKinlay.

The Germany international completed his move from Paris Saint-Germain this week, ahead of the Europa Conference League play-off first leg with Viborg FF.

And McKinlay says the Hammers are hoping he can play a leading role as they seek to make further progress in the Premier League and on the European stage.

"He’s got good experience, he’s versatile, he’s played at a high level with PSG and the German national team. So we think he can bring a number of things to the group and we’re very much looking forward to having him on board," McKinlay told whufc.com.

"He’s played predominately full-back for the national team and last season he played most of the games at centre-back for PSG, so we feel that we’ve got a really good acquisition to the squad there.

"And with the number of games we’ve got before Christmas and coming up in the season progressing in Europe hopefully, we feel he will be able to add to us in a number of areas."

West Ham were looking for a lift against the Danes at London Stadium, having lost 1-0 at newly promoted Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

They are due to host Brighton on Sunday (2pm), before their return leg with Viborg next Thursday (August 25, 6pm).

And McKinlay also praised the impact new striker Gianluca Scamacca has made on the squad, having appeared off the bench in their first two top-flight matches this season.

West Ham United's Gianluca Scamacca before their Premier League match at Nottingham Forest - Credit: PA

"He’s been impressive in the last couple of week week’s training, he looks a good technician. He looks a powerful boy and good finisher," added McKinley.

"Micky Antonio has done an unbelievable job leading the line and we’ve probably asked him to do more than we should have done, so we feel Gianluca can come in and complement that.

"He’s got terrific individual qualities and looks a good team player as well. I’m sure he’ll be a big asset to us over the course of the season.

"He’s short of a little bit of match fitness and we have to be fair to the players when they come in. We can’t just throw them in and ask them to reinvent the wheel when they’ve been in the door five minutes.

"But he’s been doing a lot of work and getting his fitness up so he’s getting ready to come in and sample the West Ham way pretty soon.

"Physically he’s pushing towards that and minutes will help of course."