West Ham United's basement boys unable to break Brighton hoodoo

The Seagulls hoodoo over the Hammers continued at London Stadium, where David Moyes' men were subjected to their third successive defeat of the season.

A first-half penalty by Alexis Mac Allister and a Leandro Trossard strike midway through the second period means West Ham have still never beaten Brighton & Hove Albion in all 11 Premier League fixtures played between them.

Defeats to reigning champions Manchester City (0-2) and Nottingham Forest (0-1) had already seen the Hammers kick off this contest pointless and goalless and, in truth, they really looked like getting their 2022/23 campaign back on the road on a disappointing afternoon for everyone in claret and blue.

They may have beaten Viborg FF in their UEFA Conference League play-off first-leg on Thursday, but had stuttered and spluttered in that tie too. And having been banned and banished to the stand for that 3-1 victory over the Danes, the West Ham boss made eight changes as he returned to the dug-out looking to kickstart the club's domestic season into life.

The Scot recalled suspended duo Declan Rice and Aaron Cresswell alongside full debutant Thilo Kehrer plus Łukasz Fabiański, Kurt Zouma, Saïd Benrahma, Pablo Fornals and Michail Antonio.

Benrahma unleashed the first attempt of the afternoon, his second-minute 15-yarder flying across the face of Robert Sánchez’s goal and although Trossard had forced the game’s first corner with a tightly-angled shot that ricocheted behind, the breaking Jarrod Bowen’s low right-wing cross agonising eluded the inrushing, Antonio but that was about as good as it would get for West Ham.

Winning at Manchester United on the opening weekend before drawing with Newcastle United last Saturday, Graham Potter’s unchanged side had already made an unbeaten start to their campaign and, having never lost to the Hammers in any of those previous Premier League encounters, they certainly held the psychological edge over their hosts.

And with just 20 minutes on the clock, that sorry sequence continued when Zouma went roaming upfield only to be ambushed by Mac Allister and Adam Lallana, who sent Danny Welbeck duly breaking into the gap vacated by the French international.

Retreating, the consequently-cautioned Kehrer brought down the escaping Seagulls striker and with Video Assistant Referee Lee Maso, deciding the midweek acquisition from Paris Saint-Germain had committed the offence just a toe-nail or two inside the area, Mac Allister took a minimal run-up before planting the subsequent spot-kick inside the base of Fabiański’s right-hand post as the Polish stopper headed in the opposite direction.

Zouma’s unforced error had certainly given the Seagulls the boost of an unexpected initiative and after Moisés Caicedo saw his shot deflected behind, Trossard drilled just wide from the edge of the area too.

The Hammers were looking uncertain in defence and unconvincing in attack where Bowen, Benrahma and Antonio were bereft of the ball and there was equal frustration cascading down from the subdued stands as Moyes’ boys departed to a chorus of disapproval at the break.

Just after the interval, skipper Rice lifted the mood just a little with a 20-yarder that deflected wide for a corner that was subsequently half-cleared to Cresswell, whose goalbound effort was blocked.

Cresswell then crossed into the danger zone towards Tomáš Souček who could not divert home and, with West Ham gaining some momentum at long last, Fornals finally forced Sánchez into action with his compatriot saving his 15-yard shot before being replaced by Gianluca Scamacca for the final half hour.

Potter also pitched in a new signing for his Premier League debut as Pervis Estupiñán – a £16million midweek capture from Villareal – replaced Lallana and, with the Ecuador international still finding his feet – Brighton doubled their lead on 65 minutes.

Mac Allister’s incisive through ball – exactly the kind of pass the Hammers had been trying to engineer all afternoon – found Pascal Groß, whose lay-off left Trossard with only Fabiański to beat and he coolly slotted a low 10-yarder beyond the helplessly-exposed keeper.

With Coufal hobbling away to be replaced by Ben Johnson, Moyes turned the changeover into a treble switch as Maxwel Cornet and Manual Lanzini came on for Antonio and Benrahma, too.

March, who had just seen Cresswell cautioned for scything him down on the touchline, should then have cemented victory with a quarter-hour remaining but he could only steer his bullet header over the crossbar from six yards.

At the other end, Souček was left looking high into the Stratford skies when the stretching Sánchez turned two close-range headers from the Czech Republic international over his crossbar in quick succession to erase all hope of an unlikely Hammers recovery.

Certainly, an East End evacuation of London Stadium was already in full flow and, as those pointless, goalless Hammers now head to Denmark for Thursday’s play-off second-leg in Viborg, the mindful Moyes will be conscious of the fact his side languish at the very bottom of the table still facing a tricky trip to Aston Villa (August 28) as well as a crucial London derby against Tottenham Hotspur (August 31) before this month is out.

West Ham United: Fabiański, Coufal (Johnson 74), Cresswell, Zouma, Kehrer, Souček, Rice, Fornals (Scamacca 62), Benrahma (Lanzini 74), Bowen, Antonio (Cornet 74). Unused subs: Areola, Downes, Ogbonna, Coventry, Ashby.

Brighton: Sánchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Mac Allister, Caicedo, March (Mwepu 85), Trossard (Mitoma 90+2), Groß, Lallana (Estupiñán 63), Welbeck. Unused subs: Steele, Lamptey, Colwill, Maupay, Alzate, Undav.

Referee: Anthony Taylor.