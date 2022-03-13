Yarmolenko helps West Ham return to winning ways against Aston Villa

The Hammers returned to winning ways with victory over in-form Villa at London Stadium, where substitute Andriy Yarmolenko marked an emotional return to action by scoring the goal that set David Moyes' men on the way to three richly-deserved points.

Having sat out the past four games while the horrific conflict has unfolded in his homeland, the Ukrainian international stepped from the bench to put West Ham United ahead on 70 minutes with his second goal of the season.

West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko warming up before the Premier League match against Aston Villa - Credit: PA

Pablo Fornals then doubled the Hammers advantage with eight minutes remaining and, although Jabob Ramsey pulled one back as stoppage-time neared, nobody was going to deny Yarmolenko his moment as the hosts continued their quest for another season of European qualification.

Thursday’s 1-0 Europa League last-16 first-leg defeat in Seville had signalled a third successive loss in all competitions for the Hammers and despite having one eye on overturning the deficit in the home return in four days’ time, Moyes made just two changes with Łukasz Fabiański returning in place of Alphonse Areola in goal, while Saïd Benrahma came in for Nikola Vlašić.

And the Algerian would go on to provide both assists, wasting no time in trying to justify his selection, quickly forcing Emiliano Martínez into a flying save before dragging another angled 20-yarder across the face of goal before Fornals also drilled a low 18-yard shot just inches wide.

Kicking-off in ninth spot – nine points and three places below the Hammers – unchanged, in-form Villa had endured better fortunes on Thursday night, their 3-0 win at Leeds United cementing a straight hat-trick of Premier League victories.

With 10 minutes on the clock, though, Steven Gerrard was forced into an unexpected, unwelcome change, when Lucas Digne hobbled away to be replaced by Ashley Young and, although Ramsey weaved his way into the Hammers area soon after, Philippe Countinho’s clever, deft drag-back was blocked to deny the Brazilian an improvised opener.

The Hammers had the best chance of a niggly first half punctuated by prolonged injury stoppages but when Tomáš Souček got in front of Calum Chambers, the Croatian could only power his jack-knife header inches wide of Martínez’s right-hand upright to leave it goalless at the break.

Just after the restart, Danny Ings' eight-yarder was scooped onto the base of that very same post by the falling Fabiański to leave the Villa fans packed behind the Polish stopper’s goal holding their heads in disbelief.

And after Ryan Fredericks replaced the injured Aaron Cresswell as the hour-mark approached, it was the Hammers supporters who were then left staring into the Stratford skies, when Fornals’ corner was met by Kurt Zouma’s thundering header and, with Martínez brilliantly beating out the point-blank effort, Craig Dawson only succeeded in the nodding the rebound over the right-hand angle.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (left) and Aston Villa's Calum Chambers battle for the ball - Credit: PA

Michail Antonio also hobbled away, to leave West Ham’s fire-power further diminished but, fittingly, it was the striker's replacement, Yarmolenko, who stepped from the dug-out to put West Ham ahead with 20 minutes remaining.

Collecting Benrahma’s perfect pass, the Ukrainian controlled, turned and swept a low 15-yard, left-footer beyond the outstretched, groping glove of Martínez and inside the right post before embarking on a tearful walk of both reflection and celebration back to the centre circle.

It could have got even better for Yarmolenko, who then ripped an angled thunderbolt into the side-netting shortly afterwards but with eight minutes remaining, West Ham did, indeed, put yet more delight between themselves and Villa.

This time, Declan Rice won possession in his own final third before bulldozing his way to the halfway line, where the skipper released Benrahma, who took up the baton with a sprint down the left flank ahead of squaring to the supporting Fornals and with wonderful technique, the Spaniard claimed his sixth goal of the season with a low 15-yarder.

Substitute Emiliano Buendía forced Fabiański into a point-blank stop at the near post as Villa desperately tried to find a foothold back in the contest before Coutinho made the most of defensive lapses by Ben Johnson and the hitherto excellent Zouma to cut back to Ramsey, who fired a crisp 18-yarder beyond the Hammers keeper.

But that 90th-minute strike proved too little, too late to prevent the Hammers from securing all three points and a confidence-boosting victory as they head into that crucial Europa League second leg on Thursday.

West Ham: Fabiański, Johnson, Cresswell (Fredericks 56), Zouma, Dawson, Rice, Souček, Fornals, Lanzini, Benrahma (Diop 87), Antonio (Yarmolenko 62). Unused subs: Areola, Noble, Masuaku, Král, Oko-Flex, Perkins.

Aston Villa: Martínez, Cash, Digne (Young 10), Mings, Chambers, Luiz (Buendía 79), McGinn, Ramsey, Coutinho, Ings (Bailey 69), Watkins. Unused subs: Olsen, Konsa, Sanson, Traoré, Chukwuemeka, Iroegbunam.

Booked: Lanzini (44).

Referee: Jarred Gillett.

Attendance: 59,957.