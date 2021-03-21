West Ham let slip in six-goal thriller with Arsenal

Published: 5:35 PM March 21, 2021

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) celebrates scoring their third goal against West Ham United in the Premier League match at London Stadium - Credit: PA

Wasteful West Ham United pressed the self-destruct button in sensational style at London Stadium, where they raced into a three-goal lead inside half-an-hour before being forced to settle for a point on a surreal Sunday in Stratford.

Jesse Lingard celebrated Friday’s England call-up by spectacularly firing the Hammers ahead on the quarter-hour mark with his fifth goal in a claret and blue shirt, before then cleverly setting up Jarrod Bowen less than two minutes later.

West Ham United's Jesse Lingard celebrates scoring their first goal of the game against Arsenal at London Stadium - Credit: PA

With half-an-hour on the clock, Tomas Souček looked to have all but secured three points after netting from close range but just before the break, the Czech international then deflected Alexandre Lacazette’s point-blank volley into his own net.

And having already netted once for the visitors, David Moyes men then put themselves under yet more self-inflicted pressure, when Craig Dawson scored an own goal for the second match in succession on the hour, before Lacazette secured a dramatic draw for Mikel Arteta’s side with eight minutes remaining.

With Dawson’s unlucky own goal having resulted in a disappointing defeat at Old Trafford last Sunday, Moyes had made two changes for the 50th Premier League meeting between these two sides.

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring their second goal of the game against Arsenal at London Stadium - Credit: PA

Lingard had been ineligible to play against his parent club, but the Scot was now able to name the on-loan Manchester United star, whose fabulous form since arriving at West Ham had earned that England call-up, while Saïd Benrahma also returned as Mark Noble and Ben Johnson dropped to the bench.

With the Hammers looking far more adventurous on home turf, where they had won five of their last six home games, Aaron Cresswell forced an early corner, while Vladimír Coufal fired over from range before his Czech-mate Souček launched himself at two awkward hanging crosses, without success.

Despite losing their Europa League last-16 second leg against Olympiakos at Emirates Stadium on Thursday evening, Arsenal had still beaten the Greeks on aggregate to set up a quarter final against Slavia Prague – the former club of both Souček and Coufal.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (left) heads goalwards for Tomas Soucek to score their third goal against Arsenal - Credit: PA

Kicking off in 10th spot – five places and seven points below West Ham – Arteta made a half-dozen changes as Lacazette, Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, Thomas Partey, Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari each returned to the Gunners ranks.

But despite bringing back some of his big Guns, the Arsenal head coach saw his side forced firmly onto the back foot in the opening quarter-hour and his afternoon in the East End then deteriorated dramatically as the Hammers struck twice inside 98 seconds.

On 15 minutes, Issa Diop mopped up in defence before finding Michail Antonio, who played a neat one-two down the left flank with Benrahma before cutting the ball back to edge of the Gunners area, where Lingard skilfully took a touch before sending an 18-yard, half-volley scorching past the despairing dive of Bernd Leno and under the keeper’s left-hand angle.

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after an own goal from West Ham United's Tomas Soucek at the London Stadium - Credit: PA

With the visitors still coming to terms with the Hammers opener, Saka’s foul on Antonio on the edge of the Arsenal area soon led to a quickfire second, when the fast-thinking Lingard rapidly rolled the consequent free-kick to an equally alert Bowen, who burst into the right-hand side of the penalty box before rifling a low, angled eight-yarder between the helplessly-exposed Leno and the base of his near post.

Arsenal protested that they were unprepared but referee Jonathan Moss was having none of it and Bowen was rewarded with his sixth goal of the season.

On the half-hour mark, West Ham got their third of a thrilling afternoon, when Kieran Tierney carelessly failed to control Leno’s throw-out and, with the Hammers hunting in packs, the ball eventually arrived at the feet of Coufal, whose right-wing cross was floated to the far post, where Antonio’s nod down flew into the net off Souček’s shin from six yards.

But having netted for the ninth time this season, the Czech international then found himself inadvertently putting another goal past his own keeper Łukasz Fabiański on 38 minutes, when Lacazette met Chambers' right-wing cross with a swivelling volley that ricocheted into the net off Souček’s shin.

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard and Calum Chambers celebrate after an own goal by West Ham United's Craig Dawson - Credit: PA

That proved the catalyst for a late first-half rally from the Gunners, who saw the escaping Saka denied by former Arsenal keeper Fabiański before the Hammers survived some frantic scrambles to keep their 3-1 lead intact going into the break.

It was panic stations seconds after the restart, too, when the breaking Lacazette lobbed the advancing Hammers keeper, only for Diop to breathtakingly deny the Frenchman with an acrobatic hook off the line.

On the hour, though, Arsenal did find the net again with another helping hand from their hospitable hosts. With referee Moss curiously ruling against the tumbling Bowen rather than for him, Lacazette’s quickly-taken free-kick saw the ball worked wide to Chambers, whose low, right-wing cross was rifled past Fabiański by the unfortunate, in-rushing Dawson.

With West Ham wobbling, now it really was anybody’s game as an ascendant Arsenal pressed for a leveller.

Twice, however, Benrahma got into dangerous positions in the six-yard box but Tierney denied Lingard in the act of shooting, before Antonio somehow slid the Algerian’s cross onto the far post.

But such raids were now few and far between for a Hammers side firmly in retreat and, following a flurry substitutions, the equaliser that had looked so unlikely 50 minutes beforehand but now so inevitable, duly arrived.

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette scores their third goal against West Ham United - Credit: PA

With eight minutes remaining, the newly-arrived Nicolas Pépé delivered a perfectly-flighted, right-wing cross to the far post, where Lacazette salvaged a draw for Arsenal with a powerful header - his 13th goal of the season – leaving the shell-shocked Hammers heading into the international break reflecting on a forlorn, final 50 minutes that had somehow seen them turn an assured victory into a disappointing draw.

West Ham: Fabiański, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell, Coufal, Rice, Souček, Lingard, Bowen (Noble 73), Benrahma (Fredericks 79), Antonio. Unused subs: Martin, Trott, Balbuena, Lanzini, Alves, Johnson, Odubeko.

Arsenal: Leno, Chambers, Tierney, Mari, David Luiz, Xhaka (Smith-Rowe 73), Partey, Ødegaard, Saka (Pépé 73), Lacazette, Aubameyang (Martinelli 81). Unused subs: Ryan, Gabriel, Ceballos, Holding, Soares, Elneny.

Booked: Coufal (60), Antonio (89), Cresswell (89), Lacazette (90+2)

Referee: Jonathan Moss.