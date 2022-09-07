West Ham United look to bounce back in Europe

West Ham United are determined to bounce back from the Premier League's latest VAR controversy when they start their Europa Conference League group campaign this week.

David Moyes' men fell to a 2-1 defeat at Chelsea after a late Maxwel Cornet goal was ruled out on review, with Jarrod Bowen adjudged to have fouled goalkeeper Eduoard Mendy.

And Michail Antonio, who had given the Hammers the lead at Stamford Bridge, reflected the mood in the camp.

"It’s embarrassing. It’s actually embarrassing," he told the club website.

"It’s happened twice now – Nottingham Forest and today. Points aren’t easy to come by in the Premier League and these big mistakes are killing us.

"The speed of the game and you can see that Jarrod’s intent is to jump. He has also been pushed, so he’s not just jumping out the way as if it’s easy for him as he's been pushed and is unbalanced.

"He’s jumped and he’s caught him slightly, but there is not enough contact to for you to say it’s a foul.

"What I don’t understand is, if they’re going to say this season, that they’re going to be less lenient on free-kicks, and there needs to be a lot more contact, my question is: Would you give that foul as a penalty if it was the other way? I don’t think so."

West Ham welcome Romanian side FCSB to London Stadium for an 8pm kick-off on Thursday, before Newcastle United visit on Sunday (2pm).

And Antonio wants them to build on the positive elements of their performance against Chelsea, adding: "My first goal of the season in the Premier League, so hopefully I can build on that. This is a positive to take from the game and we are going to take the positives hopefully into the next game.

"One thing is that the games keep coming thick and fast and we’ve picked up and we’ve been playing well. In moments today, we showed them the quality that we have on the ball and hopefully we can take that into the game on Thursday."

Captain Declan Rice echoed those sentiments and praised the impact of club record signing Lucas Paqueta.

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball - Credit: PA

He said: "He is a top player. We would have liked to have got him on [the ball] more.

"But I thought for his second game, the way he integrated with the team and showed his confidence, he is going to be a real special player for us.

"It is not the start of the season we would have wanted considering where we are in the table, but things are starting to turn; you can feel it.

"There is a confidence within the place. The lads are ready to go again, and we will be ready for Europe on Thursday and for Newcastle on Sunday."