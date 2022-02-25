News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
West Ham give Ukrainian international Yarmolenko compassionate leave

Published: 3:16 PM February 25, 2022
West Ham have given Ukrainian winger Andriy Yarmolenko time off due to the Russian invasion of his home country

West Ham have given Ukrainian winger Andriy Yarmolenko time off due to the Russian invasion of his home country - Credit: PA

West Ham have granted Ukrainian winger Andriy Yarmolenko compassionate leave so he will miss the visit of Wolves on Sunday (2pm).

Vladimir Coufal is out after groin surgery and fellow right-back Ryan Fredericks has a groin strain, so Ben Johnson will come into the Hammers squad at London Stadium.

Manuel Lanzini is back in training after an Achilles problem, but Arthur Masuaku and Angelo Ogbonna are still recovering from a knee injuries.

Nelson Semedo is likely to miss out for Wolves after hobbling off in their 2-1 loss at Arsenal on Thursday.

The full-back appeared to be struggling with his hamstring and was replaced by Jonny for his first appearance in 10 months following a serious knee injury.

Pedro Neto will be pushing for his first start having returned from a similar spell on the sidelines, while Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera are fit.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Areola, Randolph, Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Diop, Baptiste, Alese, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Noble, Kral, Chesters, Lanzini, Benrahma, Bowen, Vlasic, Antonio, Okoflex.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Semedo, Kilman, Boly, Marcal, Jonny, Mosquera, Gomes, Saiss, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Podence, Neto, Trincao, Jimenez, Silva, Hwang.

