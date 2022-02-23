West Ham will 'try to put things right' says Cresswell

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell says they will 'try to put things right' when they welcome Wolves to London Stadium this weekend.

David Moyes' men had to settle for a Premier League point against relegation-threatened Newcastle, after seeing Craig Dawson's header cancelled out by Joe Willock.

Cresswell's accurate free-kick picked out Dawson to head home his second goal in as many matches to put the Hammers in front, after Jarrod Bowen had seen an earlier effort pushed onto the crossbar.

But a defensive mix-up allowed Willock to level before the break and West Ham dropped to fifth after Manchester United's win at Leeds the following day.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Wolves all have three games in hand on Moyes' side as the race for European football next season heats up - with the Hammers still chasing silverware in the Europa League and FA Cup this term.

"I don't think we're feeling we've run out of gas, but the fans know when you're in these competitions there are plenty of games and plenty of things still to play for," Cresswell told the club's website.

"As I said, today won't decide where we finish in the league and we'll go again at the training ground and try to put things right."

West Ham have taken 11 points from a possible 21 since the turn of the year, scoring 11 goals, while Manchester United have 15 points from a possible 24 (14 goals), Wolves 15 out of 18 (10 goals), Tottenham nine from 18 (nine goals) and Arsenal seven from 12 (four goals).

And Cresswell says there is still plenty to play for between now and the final day of the campaign on May 22.

He added: "The goals have dried up a bit. We started the season flying, scoring more than two a game at one point and they have dried up.

"But look, we've got to back to the same level so we'll work on that in training this week.

"It's frustrating again to just take one point today, but we've got to move on. I still think there is plenty of games left in the league and today's game is not going to decide where we're going to finish.

"There are still 12 games to go and plenty of points to play for, so let's regroup and go again."