West Ham 'will keep fighting to the end' says Cresswell

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell reacts after being sent off against Lyon in the Europa League - Credit: PA

Aaron Cresswell insists West Ham will keep fighting for a top-four finish until the end of the season.

The Hammers missed the chance to climb to fifth in the Premier League after being held to a 1-1 draw by lowly Burnley on Sunday.

But they are in the Europa League semi-finals and still challenging the big guns domestically and Cresswell told whufc.com: "The expectation comes from where we are now.

"We're in the Europa League semi-finals, fighting for fourth to sixth spot and we want to be up there fighting to finish as high as we can.

"We're going to give everything we've got, everyone knows that's what we do. The last two years have been incredible and we're going to fight until the end."

The draw with Burnley was marred by a sickening injury to Clarets midfielder Ashley Westwood, who was taken to hospital after his leg buckled under him as he collided with Nikola Vlasic.

The visitors, playing their first match without Sean Dyche in charge for almost 10 years, scored shortly after Westwood was stretchered off through Wout Weghorst.

West Ham equalised when Tomas Soucek bundled the ball home - not before Maxwell Cornet missed a Burnley penalty - and were denied a winner by some superb saves by Nick Pope to keep out efforts from Michail Antonio and Issa Diop.

"For the first 20-25 minutes I thought we were on top and then the unfortunate injury for Westwood kind of killed the game," added Cresswell.

"We didn't really get going for the rest of the first half after that, but Pope's made a few unbelievable saves, we had a couple off the line, a few big chances, but it just wasn't really our day.

"It's the nature of doing well that when you're playing against teams like, no disrespect Burnley, the expectation is to beat these teams.

"It's not as easy as that but I thought we had some big chances and big moments in the game and we just couldn't score them."

The Hammers head across London to take on Chelsea on Sunday (2pm), before their Europa League semi-final first leg against Eintracht Frankfurt at London Stadium next week.

West Ham United's Declan Rice (left) scores their second goal against Lyon in the Europa League quarter final second leg - Credit: PA

Cresswell added: "We can only deal with what we didn't do too well, put it right on the training pitch and look forward to the game at Chelsea.

"There have been a lot of games coming thick and fast in the last few weeks. What a night for the club, the fans who have been with us for years while we were fighting relegation.

"I'm sure they'll be delighted to see us knocking Lyon out 3-0 in their ground, it was just unbelievable. Now there's a semi-final to come. Bring it on."