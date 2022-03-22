We've got to stay positive says West Ham's Cresswell

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell says they must remain positive about their Premier League chances as they head into the international break.

The Hammers find themselves down in seventh place following their 3-1 defeat at Tottenham on Sunday, having played more games than their rivals in the race for European football next season.

But David Moyes' men have a Europa League quarter-final against Lyon to look forward to next month, having knocked out six-time winners Sevilla, and will still have plenty to play for on the domestic front when they return to host Everton on April 3.

"We don't want anything to drift away from us," Cresswell told whufc.com. "Eight games to go, there's still plenty of points to play for.

"But it's just frustrating. On the back of Thursday, it was a big game, a derby, and we got beat.

"We've got a two-week break now, we've got to stay positive, think about the next game. We're looking forward to it."

Following their extra-time success over Sevilla, West Ham were caught cold by Spurs and found themselves two goals down in 24 minutes.

Kurt Zouma diverted a low cross into his own net to hand the hosts the lead, with Son Heung-min doubling their advantage with a shot which deflected off the French defender.

Said Benrahma's volley from a corner halved the deficit before half-time, but Son sealed the points for Spurs two minutes from time.

Cresswell, who made his 500th career appearance on the day, added: "There are no excuses, it's disappointing from us. The first 15-20 minutes were really sloppy.

"We didn't get going in the game and they scored two goals, which gave us a big uphill battle.

"We scored from a corner, kind of out of nothing really. In the second half we had a little spell where I thought we could've done something with the ball. But we weren't quite at it

"We aren't using being tired as any excuse. We played Thursday night, but Tottenham played Wednesday night, so we're not looking for excuses.

"We just weren't good enough on the day. They played well and scored some good goals, but on our part it was sloppy."

Fellow defender Craig Dawson added: "It was disappointing and it hurts, but we'll go away, get freshened up and work hard.

"There are quite a few lads going away and we'll take time to recover, get fit and go again.

"We've got some big games coming up, so we need everybody fit and available and right behind us."