Plenty of positives says West Ham United's Cresswell

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell felt there were plenty of positives to take from their 1-0 loss at Liverpool on Saturday.

Cresswell returned to the starting line-up for David Moyes' men on his native Merseyside and wore the captain's armband in the absence of the unwell Declan Rice, with Mark Noble named on the bench.

Sadio Mane put the home side ahead before the half-hour mark, but the Hammers had opportunities of their own at the other end.

Pablo Fornals was denied by Trent Alexander-Arnold's goalline clearance, after chipping Alisson, and Manuel Lanzini spooned another effort over the crossbar.

Michail Antonio also spurned a presentable chance, but Cresswell told whufc.com: "We found it difficult at times, but overall, on the chances we've created throughout the 90 minutes - somebody was saying it was one of the most shots on target [conceded by Liverpool] under [Jürgen] Klopp at Anfield.

"The result is the most disappointing thing, but you take your positives from the game. With the chances we created, on another day we maybe score two or three goals – but it wasn't to be.

"We've got to dust ourselves down and go again in midweek."

The influential Jarrod Bowen was forced off with injury early in the second half, but a scan showed he suffered no significant damage to his right heel.

"Jarrod's been one of our best players this year," added Cresswell.

"You look at his numbers, goals and assists, and he has been fantastic.

"We're going to stay positive regardless - we've got to.

"There are 10 games left in the Premier League and still loads of points to play for. We want to push up that table and finish as high as we can.

"Of course, we've got Europe coming up and two big games in that, so let's see where we go."

Spanish international Fornals, having netted on two previous visits to Anfield, was frustrated not to add to his tally but quick to focus on West Ham's next test in his native country.

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals chips Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson but fails to find the net - Credit: PA

He added: "I'm really disappointed for me because I didn't take the chance, but I'm really proud of what I did and what all the lads did and how we played.

"This is one of the things when you are in Europe. We don't have time to think about what happened. We have to just be focused on recovering our people.

"Hopefully Dec will be back and Jarrod will have the best news possible. All of us will be as prepared as we can be for the next game."