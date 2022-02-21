West Ham's Cresswell looks for positives from Newcastle draw

West Ham United defender Aaron Cresswell is trying to find the positives from their Premier League draw with Newcastle United at the weekend.

Left-back Cresswell picked up another assist as his pin-point free-kick was headed home by Craig Dawson to give the Hammers a 32nd-minute lead at London Stadium.

But Joe Willock pounced from close range to get the Magpies back on level terms just before the half-time break and neither side could find a winner in the second half as it ended all square at 1-1.

"It feels like it's a bit disappointing only to have got a point from the game. We started quite well, but looking back on it now it's a deserved point for both teams," Cresswell told the club website.

"To concede just before half-time was really disappointing, especially as it was a sloppy game from our point of view. In the second half I felt they dropped a little bit and let us have the ball in our own half, but again we didn't create enough going forward and that's frustrating on our part, so we'll go back to the training ground and try to put that right.

"We're a little bit frustrated for our part as we didn't really have that spark or create much, but we got a point on the board and we go again."

West Ham's goal was certainly straight off the training ground as Cresswell curled the ball into the box for Dawson to claim his second goal in two matches, after a late leveller at Leicester.

It was a 10th goal from a set-piece for David Moyes' men this season, with only Liverpool and Manchester City having scored more.

Cresswell added: "When you've got players like Daws who can head the ball, certainly for people like me it makes my job a lot easier. He's fantastic in the air and also defensively.

"It's massively important all over [to be good at set-pieces] and most teams work on that and we certainly work on that being massive asset for us this year as it was last year.

"We're certainly up there in terms of goals from set-pieces and to get another one was good going."