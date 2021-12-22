Hammers forward Antonio determined to re-kindle early season form

Michail Antonio is determined to return to his early season form for West Ham United over the Christmas period.

The forward plundered six goals and four assists in his opening seven appearances of 2021/22 but has found the net just once in 12 games since.

With the team’s performances and results also taking a slight dip in recent weeks – coinciding with a number of injuries to important defenders – Antonio is big enough to admit he has not been at his best and has vowed to give everything he can to fire West Ham back to winning ways.

The Hammers’ next to fixtures are both against opponents the Jamaica international has fond memories of facing – Tottenham Hotspur away in the EFL Cup fifth round this evening (Wednesday), then Southampton at home in the Premier League – and he is planning to draw on them and show the same ruthlessness in front of goal that saw him voted Premier League Player of the Month for August.

“You can see it in the last few games we’ve managed to grind out some results, but our performances have dipped and we’ve not kind of lived up to the standards we set at the beginning of the season," Antonio said.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates scoring a goal - Credit: PA

“The positives we can take from it are that, even though our performances have dipped, we haven’t dropped a long way down the League table, so when our performances do become better, we’re in a good place to bounce back.

“We’ve got Tottenham on Wednesday and of course I will always enjoy the prospect of playing at their new stadium after becoming the first visiting player to score a winner against Spurs there a couple of years ago.

“Then we’ve got Southampton on Boxing Day, who I have good, fond memories of both playing for and scoring my first goal for West Ham against, so hopefully we can go out there and get the wins and go on a run from there.”