Newham Recorder > Sport

Player ratings: Lingard and Rice show their worth as West Ham beat Spurs

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 11:00 AM February 22, 2021   
West Ham United's Jesse Lingard celebrates scoring their second goal of the game with teammates duri

West Ham players celebrate Jesse Lingard's goal against Spurs. - Credit: PA

It was yet another complete team performance with plenty of hard work put in by West Ham United to seal a 2-1 victory over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. 

Lukasz Fabianski (7) - The keeper was solid, made some crucial saves to stop Spurs from getting back into the game, and could do nothing about the goal. 

Vladimir Coufal (7) - The Czech right-back dealt with Heung-Min Son well although it limited his attacking threat. He did play a part in the build-up to the first goal. 

West Ham United's Vladimir Coufal (left) attempts to block a cross from Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heun

Vladimir Coufal attempts to block a cross from Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min. - Credit: PA

Craig Dawson (7) - Led the back line, very vocal, and made a huge block to deny a Harry Kane effort. 

Issa Diop (7) - Moved the ball out from the back well and was up to the challenge of limiting the threat of Kane. 

Aaron Cresswell (7) -The left-back provided brilliant deliveries and set-pieces throughout the match. However he did switch off for Lucas Moura’s goal. 

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli (left) has a shot at goal during the Premier League match at the Londo

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli has a shot at goal. - Credit: PA

Declan Rice (8) - The England international was magnificent. His block in the 77th minute after tracking back was exceptional. He should not have made it back. 

Tomas Soucek (7) - A warrior like performance. Helped the backline move the ball out and didn’t let a nasty cut to his face bother him at all. 

Pablo Fornals (7) - Worked his socks off. Helped both in midfield and attack. Played a part in Jesse Lingard’s goal. 

Jarrod Bowen (7) - Brilliant cross into the box for Michail Antonio’s goal in the fifth minute. Bombed tirelessly down the wing to create an impact. 

Jesse Lingard (8) – Lively, full of energy once again, took his goal fantastically. West Ham must try nailing him down on a permanent deal. 

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (right) and Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg battle for t

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (right) and Spurs' Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg battle for the ball. - Credit: PA

Michail Antonio (7)- Returned with a bang. Made a huge impact returning to the team, especially with his poacher’s finish in the fifth minute. 

Subs: 

Said Benrahma (6) - Brought on when West Ham needed to defend which didn’t suit him. He loves to bomb on and attack. 

Ben Johnson (6)-  The youngster came on to provided added protection late on when Tottenham ramped the pressure up. 

West Ham United
Football

