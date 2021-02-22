Player ratings: Lingard and Rice show their worth as West Ham beat Spurs

Published: 11:00 AM February 22, 2021

It was yet another complete team performance with plenty of hard work put in by West Ham United to seal a 2-1 victory over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Lukasz Fabianski (7) - The keeper was solid, made some crucial saves to stop Spurs from getting back into the game, and could do nothing about the goal.

Vladimir Coufal (7) - The Czech right-back dealt with Heung-Min Son well although it limited his attacking threat. He did play a part in the build-up to the first goal.

Vladimir Coufal attempts to block a cross from Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min. - Credit: PA

Craig Dawson (7) - Led the back line, very vocal, and made a huge block to deny a Harry Kane effort.

Issa Diop (7) - Moved the ball out from the back well and was up to the challenge of limiting the threat of Kane.

You may also want to watch:

Aaron Cresswell (7) -The left-back provided brilliant deliveries and set-pieces throughout the match. However he did switch off for Lucas Moura’s goal.

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli has a shot at goal. - Credit: PA

Declan Rice (8) - The England international was magnificent. His block in the 77th minute after tracking back was exceptional. He should not have made it back.

Tomas Soucek (7) - A warrior like performance. Helped the backline move the ball out and didn’t let a nasty cut to his face bother him at all.

Pablo Fornals (7) - Worked his socks off. Helped both in midfield and attack. Played a part in Jesse Lingard’s goal.

Jarrod Bowen (7) - Brilliant cross into the box for Michail Antonio’s goal in the fifth minute. Bombed tirelessly down the wing to create an impact.

Jesse Lingard (8) – Lively, full of energy once again, took his goal fantastically. West Ham must try nailing him down on a permanent deal.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (right) and Spurs' Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg battle for the ball. - Credit: PA

Michail Antonio (7)- Returned with a bang. Made a huge impact returning to the team, especially with his poacher’s finish in the fifth minute.

Subs:

Said Benrahma (6) - Brought on when West Ham needed to defend which didn’t suit him. He loves to bomb on and attack.

Ben Johnson (6)- The youngster came on to provided added protection late on when Tottenham ramped the pressure up.