Player ratings: Lingard and Rice show their worth as West Ham beat Spurs
- Credit: PA
It was yet another complete team performance with plenty of hard work put in by West Ham United to seal a 2-1 victory over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.
Lukasz Fabianski (7) - The keeper was solid, made some crucial saves to stop Spurs from getting back into the game, and could do nothing about the goal.
Vladimir Coufal (7) - The Czech right-back dealt with Heung-Min Son well although it limited his attacking threat. He did play a part in the build-up to the first goal.
Craig Dawson (7) - Led the back line, very vocal, and made a huge block to deny a Harry Kane effort.
Issa Diop (7) - Moved the ball out from the back well and was up to the challenge of limiting the threat of Kane.
Aaron Cresswell (7) -The left-back provided brilliant deliveries and set-pieces throughout the match. However he did switch off for Lucas Moura’s goal.
Declan Rice (8) - The England international was magnificent. His block in the 77th minute after tracking back was exceptional. He should not have made it back.
Tomas Soucek (7) - A warrior like performance. Helped the backline move the ball out and didn’t let a nasty cut to his face bother him at all.
Pablo Fornals (7) - Worked his socks off. Helped both in midfield and attack. Played a part in Jesse Lingard’s goal.
Jarrod Bowen (7) - Brilliant cross into the box for Michail Antonio’s goal in the fifth minute. Bombed tirelessly down the wing to create an impact.
Jesse Lingard (8) – Lively, full of energy once again, took his goal fantastically. West Ham must try nailing him down on a permanent deal.
Michail Antonio (7)- Returned with a bang. Made a huge impact returning to the team, especially with his poacher’s finish in the fifth minute.
Subs:
Said Benrahma (6) - Brought on when West Ham needed to defend which didn’t suit him. He loves to bomb on and attack.
Ben Johnson (6)- The youngster came on to provided added protection late on when Tottenham ramped the pressure up.